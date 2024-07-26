FSU Basketball Makes Top 6 For Blue-Chip Son of Carmelo Anthony
With Florida State's roster finalized for the 2024-25 season, Leonard Hamilton's focus has shifted to recruiting for the 2025-26 season. A lot of recruits are starting to narrow down their choice of schools and releasing lists of their top 6 or 8 teams.
One such prospect is Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony. On Wednesday afternoon, Anthony released his top six schools of Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and USC. Kiyan is currently the 31st-ranked prospect in 247's composite rankings and a 4-star recruit.
Kiyan Anthony visited Florida State in October but doesn't have any plans to re-visit the 'Noles. His father has a close connection with Coach Hamilton which is why they've remained in this recruitment. He will be visiting all of the other schools in his top 6 in the next few months, including a return trip to Syracuse, where his father won a national championship in 2003.
Florida State has another connection with Kiyan, as he attends Long Island Lutheran. FSU just received news that their biggest 2025 commit, Alier Maluk, would be reclassifying to the 2024 class and joining them for this season. Maluk played with Anthony at Long Island Lutheran last season and will likely be in Anthony's ear trying to get him to Tallahassee, even if Syracuse seems to be the favorite to land him.
