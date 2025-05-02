Recent FSU Basketball hire poached by SEC power
Florida State looked to have its coaching staff all settled in recent weeks, but it looks like Luke Loucks will already have to make an unexpected change to the staff.
Assistant coach Amorrow Morgan, officially hired by FSU at the beginning of April, is taking a job with Tennessee instead, as first reported by Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News.
Morgan was expected to be FSU's lead recruiter on a lot of bigger fish, as he was a key recruiter in two seasons at Cal, landing high-level transfers like Jaylon Tyson and Andrej Stojakovic, as well as ACC Sixth Man of the Year Jeremiah Wilkinson. He is from Memphis, Tennessee, so he gets to move back to his home state.
Prior to his stop at Cal, he was an assistant coach at Loyola Chicago, South Alabama, and Nicholls State, as well as a Division 2 stop with Henderson State and one in the NAIA with Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio. He's had a fast rise through the coaching ranks.
Tennessee is 109-36 over the last four seasons, being at least a 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they've yet to break through to the Final Four, losing in the Elite Eight the last two seasons.
Florida State will look to find another strong recruiter to take Morgan's place. Since the transfer portal entry window is closed, they shouldn't have to worry about any players leaving because of Morgan's departure, but they still have at least three open roster spots to fill.
Who is on Florida State's Basketball Staff?
Luke Loucks - Head Coach
Jim Moran - Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator
Michael Fly - Assistant Coach
Gerald Gillion - Assistant Coach
Chris Kent - Assistant Coach/Director of Player Development
Justin Lindner - Assistant Director of Player Development
Perin Foote - Director of Basketball Operations
