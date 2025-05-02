FSU Football hires new staff member away from North Carolina Tar Heels
Florida State has spent the offseason retooling its coaching staff and various levels of the program following a disappointing 2-10 campaign. Head coach Mike Norvell is hoping the changes will push the Seminoles back in the right direction.
Recently, Director of Recruiting Operations, Maddy McCormack, moved on after three seasons in Tallahassee. McCormack was a familiar face at the Moore Athletic Center and a valuable asset who helped coordinate visits and connect with recruits.
The Seminoles have already found her replacement as they'll be making an addition at the expense of the North Carolina Tar Heels. On Thursday, the program announced the hiring of Molly Jacoby as its next Director of Recruiting Operations, who brings a growing resume of experience to the table.
Jacoby is coming off a four-year stint with the Tar Heels, including the last nine months as Director of Recruiting. She worked under former head coach Mack Brown and current head coach Bill Belichick at North Carolina. Jacoby also held the roles of Director of Recruiting Strategy and Assistant Director of On-Campus Recruiting during her time in Chapel Hill.
As Director of Recruiting, Jacoby oversaw all game day recruiting operations while developing and maintaining close relationships with more than 100 potential student-athletes and guests throughout the season. Jacoby also led the planning and execution of on-campus recruiting visits and large-scale recruiting weekends.
Additionally, she took part in North Carolina's recruiting strategies and communication with prospective student-athletes and maintained communication internally with compliance and admissions in the onboarding for new student-athletes when they arrived on campus.
Jacoby served as a recruiting analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2017-21. She earned her bachelor's degree in marketing from the university in 2021.
This is the second notable hire of the offseason for Florida State's recruiting department. The Seminoles brought over Director of Recruiting, Devin Rispress, from Colorado a few months ago.
*Some information courtesy of Florida State Athletics.
Which New Coaches Did Florida State Hire For The 2025 Season?
Offense:
Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (UCF)
Herb Hand, Offensive Line Coach (UCF)
Tim Harris Jr., Wide Receivers Coach (UCF)
Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Missouri)
Brendan Bognar, Offensive Analyst (Samford)
Defense:
Tony White, Defensive Coordinator (Nebraska)
Terrance Knighton, Defensive Line Coach (Nebraska)
Evan Cooper, Safeties Coach (Nebraska)
Jack Potenza, Defensive Analyst (Nebraska)
Kevin McGarry, Defensive Analyst (Nebraska)
Special Teams:
Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Catholic University)
Recruiting:
Devin Rispress, Director of Recruiting (Colorado)
Molly Jacoby, Director of Recruiting Operations (North Carolina)
Strength & Conditioning:
Preston Scott, Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach (Long Island University)
