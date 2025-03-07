Nole Gameday

Sacramento Kings veteran big man reacts to assistant coach departing for FSU Basketball job

The Kings are losing a valuable coach to Florida State.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) runs back up the court after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) runs back up the court after scoring against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Big changes are coming to Florida State Basketball. Longtime head coach Leonard Hamilton is set to coach his final home game in Tallahassee on Saturday and will finish out the season in the ACC Tournament.

Following that, the Seminoles have already circled in on the next face who will guide the program. Sacramento Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks could reportedly be announced as Florida State's next head coach as soon as Sunday.

Loucks spent four years playing under Hamilton at FSU from 2008-12. He was a starter on the program's first-ever ACC Championship team in 2012. The Seminoles made the NCAA Tournament in all four of Loucks' seasons in garnet and gold, including a run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2011.

Over the past nine years, Loucks has forged a respectable resume in the NBA while working with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. He won two championships with the Warriors before following Mike Brown to Sacramento for his first job as an assistant coach at the pro level.

The franchise chose to fire Brown earlier this year, leaving Loucks' future with the Kings up in the air. He ultimately decided to pursue the Florida State job after Hamilton announced his decision to retire earlier this year.

It's clear that the Kings are going to miss having Loucks on the West Coast. The team showed their appreciation for him during practice on Friday.

Following the session, veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas revealed his thoughts on Loucks' departure. He expressed that the parting is bittersweet for the Kings.

"Happy and sad," Valanciunas said according to ABC10's Kevin John. "You never want one of your brothers to leave, but he's going somewhere good. We happy for him."

Valanciunas publicly discussing Loucks' impact speaks volumes as he was recently traded to the franchise on February 5. In just a short period, Loucks already earned his respect.

Loucks was also previously shouted out by NBA All-Star DeAaron Fox, who showed love to the coach after being named the league's Clutch Player of the Year in 2022-23. Sacramento parted ways with Fox a few weeks ago, trading him to the San Antonio Spurs.

Regardless of his lack of experience at the college level, it's encouraging that Loucks is receiving these types of endorsements from players who have had long professional careers. It's no sure thing that Loucks will be able to get the Seminoles back on track but his work ethic and ability to build relationships will give the program a chance.

