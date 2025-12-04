FSU football lands unexpected late piece for #Tribe26 class
Florida State circled back on the Peach State to make what could be its final addition to #Tribe26.
This is one that seemingly came out of nowhere.
Either way, the Seminoles will be keeping a talented pass-rusher close to home.
Three-Star DE Camron Brooks Signs With Florida State
On Wednesday evening, three-star defensive end Camron Brooks signed with Florida State.
If the name sounds familiar, it's because Brooks was a target for multiple years and a prospect many thought the Seminoles would ultimately attain. However, the two sides shifted in opposite directions earlier in 2025, with Brooks committing to Cal and FSU moving on to other options.
In the end, Brooks and the Seminoles found their way back to one another.
Cal fired head coach Justin Wilcox in November and Brooks backed off his pledge on the same day the news went public. Florida State got in contact late, pulling him to #Tribe26 over Tennessee and Clemson. Brooks visited the Volunteers last weekend.
During his senior season at Thomas County Central, Brooks totaled 23 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He added a rushing touchdown.
The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 601 overall prospect, the No. 61 EDGE, and the No. 67 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Brooks, Florida State holds 32 signees in its 2026 class. The haul sits at No. 14 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star JUCO defensive end Jalen Anderson, three-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney, three-star defensive end Chris Carbin, and three-star defensive end Damaad Lewis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Nikau Hepi
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
Three-Star DE Jaemin Pinckey
Three-Star DE Camron Brooks
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
