FSU football lands unexpected late piece for #Tribe26 class

Florida State circled back on the Peach State to make what could be its final addition to #Tribe26.

This is one that seemingly came out of nowhere.

Either way, the Seminoles will be keeping a talented pass-rusher close to home.

Three-Star DE Camron Brooks Signs With Florida State

FSU Athletics

On Wednesday evening, three-star defensive end Camron Brooks signed with Florida State.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Brooks was a target for multiple years and a prospect many thought the Seminoles would ultimately attain. However, the two sides shifted in opposite directions earlier in 2025, with Brooks committing to Cal and FSU moving on to other options.

In the end, Brooks and the Seminoles found their way back to one another.

Cal fired head coach Justin Wilcox in November and Brooks backed off his pledge on the same day the news went public. Florida State got in contact late, pulling him to #Tribe26 over Tennessee and Clemson. Brooks visited the Volunteers last weekend.

During his senior season at Thomas County Central, Brooks totaled 23 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He added a rushing touchdown.

The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 601 overall prospect, the No. 61 EDGE, and the No. 67 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Brooks, Florida State holds 32 signees in its 2026 class. The haul sits at No. 14 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star JUCO defensive end Jalen Anderson, three-star defensive end Jaemin Pinckney, three-star defensive end Chris Carbin, and three-star defensive end Damaad Lewis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star JUCO OL Steven Moore

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Nikau Hepi

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Three-Star DE Jaemin Pinckey

Three-Star DE Camron Brooks

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

