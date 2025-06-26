BREAKING: Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 185 WR from Miami, FL chose the Seminoles over Florida, Georgia, Miami, & WVU



Will play basketball as well



“305 —> Tally, let’s climb🍢”https://t.co/ASQ5tVLGy5 pic.twitter.com/2fzBBdM1dZ