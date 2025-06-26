Nole Gameday

Florida State edges out Miami for two-sport South Florida standout Jasen Lopez

The Seminoles hold off one of their top rivals to secure a big-time commitment.

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and his team watch the time tick off of the clock during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The momentum isn't slowing down for Florida State on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles have secured some significant victories lately and the good news is continuing in Tallahassee.

On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Jasen Lopez announced his commitment to Florida State over Miami, Florida, Georgia, and West Virginia.

Lopez was in Tallahassee earlier this month for his official visit from June 13-15. Now, wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. has pulled out another victory after flipping four-star Devin Carter on Monday.

A two-sport star in South Florida, Lopez is expected to make a variety of impacts at Florida State.

During his junior season at Chaminade-Madonna, Lopez caught 87 passes for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing six times for 68 yards and two more scores. He also returned a punt for a touchdown and has scored eight touchdowns on special teams during his prep career. Lopez had four games of 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high 11 catches for 256 yards in a 48-45 victory against American Heritage.

Lopez is a star on the hardwood as well, where he averaged 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 4.1 steals per game this past season. He will play football and basketball at Florida State.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 252 overall prospect, the No. 43 WR, and the No. 39 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

With the addition of Lopez, Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star Devin Carter, four-star Efrem White, four-star Brandon Bennett, and four-star Darryon Williams at wide receiver.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

