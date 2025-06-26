Florida State edges out Miami for two-sport South Florida standout Jasen Lopez
The momentum isn't slowing down for Florida State on the recruiting trail.
The Seminoles have secured some significant victories lately and the good news is continuing in Tallahassee.
On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Jasen Lopez announced his commitment to Florida State over Miami, Florida, Georgia, and West Virginia.
Lopez was in Tallahassee earlier this month for his official visit from June 13-15. Now, wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. has pulled out another victory after flipping four-star Devin Carter on Monday.
A two-sport star in South Florida, Lopez is expected to make a variety of impacts at Florida State.
During his junior season at Chaminade-Madonna, Lopez caught 87 passes for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing six times for 68 yards and two more scores. He also returned a punt for a touchdown and has scored eight touchdowns on special teams during his prep career. Lopez had four games of 100+ receiving yards, including a season-high 11 catches for 256 yards in a 48-45 victory against American Heritage.
Lopez is a star on the hardwood as well, where he averaged 25.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 4.1 steals per game this past season. He will play football and basketball at Florida State.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 252 overall prospect, the No. 43 WR, and the No. 39 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
With the addition of Lopez, Florida State holds 20 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star Devin Carter, four-star Efrem White, four-star Brandon Bennett, and four-star Darryon Williams at wide receiver.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
