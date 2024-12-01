13 Notes Regarding Florida State's Rivalry Loss To The Florida Gators
Florida State lost to the Florida Gators for the first time in three years on Saturday night. The 31-11 defeat ended the Seminoles' season on a sour note.
Here are 13 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
- Lou Groza Award finalist Ryan Fitzgerald made a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter and finished the year 13-for-13 on field goals, including 5-for-5 from at least 50 yards in 2024. His 13 made field goals are the most in the country without a miss this season, and he joins 2013 Groza Award winner Roberto Aguayo as the only Seminoles to make their first 13 field goals in a season (14 in 2014).
- Fitzgerald ended his Florida State career having made 112 consecutive PATs.
- Senior running back Lawrance Toafili accounted for 82 all-purpose yards and his third rushing touchdown of the year. He finished his Florida State career tied for 18th on FSU's career rushing list with 1,895 yards. Toafili's 2,800 career all-purpose yards are 18th in program history.
- Junior cornerback Azareye'h Thomas intercepted a pass in the second quarter. It was his first of the season and second of his career; his first came as a freshman at Miami in 2022. Thomas also tied a career high with six tackles.
- Florida State's defense recorded 6.0 tackles for loss, its 11th consecutive game with at least 5.0 TFLs to extend its longest streak since 2013 (12 straight). The 3.0 sacks tied the most Florida has allowed this year.
- Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. had a hand in Florida State's first two tackles for loss. His 1.5 tackles for loss were a career high. Marvin Jones Jr. added 1.5 TFL, including 1.0 sack.
- Redshirt junior defensive tackle Joshua Farmer set a career high with 1.5 sacks. He has 4.0 for the season and 11.0 for his career.
- Ray Guy Award finalist Alex Mastromanno played in his 59th career game, the most in Florida State history. He broke a tie with former teammates Camren McDonald (2018-22) and Leonard Warner III (2017-22).
- Mastromanno entered Saturday leading the country in punting average (49.1) and 50+-yard punts (28); he averaged 51.4 yards on five punts with a long of 62 against the Gators. He is now averaging 49.3 yards per punt with 30 punts of at least 50 yards.
- Redshirt senior center Maurice Smith made his 52nd career start Saturday, the 2nd-most in FSU history and one behind Ryan McMahon's school record (53, 2006-10).
- Luke Kromenhoek connected with Amaree Williams for a 20-yard completion on 4th-and-2. The Noles have converted at least one 4th-down in 10 games this season.
- Florida State did not commit a penalty that was accepted for the first time since 2010.
- Florida State recognized 24 players pre-game for Senior Day: Emile Aime, Malik Benson, Davonte Brown, Jeremiah Byers, Fentrell Cypress II, Ja'Khi Douglas, Joshua Farmer, Ryan Fitzgerald, Darrell Jackson Jr., Keiondre Jones, Kevin Knowles II, Sione Lolohea, DJ Lundy, Alex Mastromanno, Kyle Morlock, Ben Ostaszewski, Kentron Poitier, Cam Riley, Robert Scott Jr, Maurice Smith, Lawrance Toafili, Byron Turner Jr, Darius Washington and Jackson West.
