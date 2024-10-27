Blue-Chip Wide Receiver Decommits From Florida State Following 1-7 Start
It wasn't that long ago that Florida State was putting together one of the top wide receiver classes in the country after landing commitments from four-star Daylan McCutcheon, four-star Malik Clark, and four-star CJ Wiley. Just a few months later, the Seminoles find themselves having to start over from scratch.
On Sunday evening, Wiley announced that he was backing off his pledge to FSU and re-opening his recruitment. Wiley originally chose the Seminoles in what was somewhat of a surprise with Georgia and LSU, among others, also vying for his services. However, the Peach State product was sold following his official visit to Tallahassee in June.
READ MORE: Florida State Falls to Miami For First Time In Four Years
Florida State was always going to have to battle in this recruitment until the very end and the performance between the lines didn't help their cause. The Seminoles have one of the worst drop rates in the country and it's not guaranteed that wide receivers coach Ron Dugans will return for another year.
With the loss of Wiley, Florida State is down to 11 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul ranks No. 48 in the country which is pretty terrible considering the current state of the program. At this point, there won't be a ton of incoming talent coming through the prep ranks unless something changes quickly.
Wiley is the fifth recruit to decommit from the Seminoles since the beginning of the 2024 campaign. Four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles and four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon flipped to Texas while four-star wide receiver Malik Clark flipped to South Carolina. Four-star defensive end Javion Hilson is still considering his options after departing from FSU's class in September.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game Against Miami Hurricanes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles at No. 6 Miami Hurricanes
• How To Watch Florida State at Miami: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Three Key Matchups For Florida State's Rivalry Game Against Miami
• Former Florida State Star Quarterback Named New Starter For Cleveland Browns