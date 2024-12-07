Florida State Defensive Tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. Declares For 2025 NFL Draft
Earlier this week, Florida State standout defensive tackle Joshua Farmer declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Most around the program figured it wouldn't take long for fellow defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. to join him.
On Saturday afternoon, Jackson Jr. announced his plans to declare for the draft. He just wrapped up his fourth season at the college level and second at Florida State. This isn't much of a surprise considering Jackson Jr. was honored on senior night prior to the loss to Florida despite being listed as a redshirt junior.
Jackson Jr. recorded a career-best 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection this fall. He was the third-highest graded on FSU's roster, with his top performance of the season coming in the loss to Miami where he totaled four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble
He released a statement thanking Florida State's coaches, players, and fans.
"Above all, I would like to thank God for blessing me and putting me in this position. None of this would be possible without him. With that being said, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
"Coming from Gadsden County, this opportunity means the world to me, and looking back on the journey has brought me to this moment. I have many people to thankful for their unwavering support. First and foremost, I want to deeply thank my family for their steadfast love and encouragement. Thank you all for always believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself, on and off the field."
"I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the coaches who have given me mentorship and guidance over the years. Firstly, a special thank to Coach Fuller - you saw something great in me from the beginning at Gadsden County High School and put me on the path to where I am now. I am beyond thankful that you have continued to support me as a father-figure throughout my time at Florida State. I am also grateful to the entire coaching staff at Florida State. In particular, thank you coach Norvell and coach Haggins for the leadership you've provided during my time with the Seminoles.
As I embark on thisnext chapter, I am excited to continue to grow as both a player and a person. Thank to you everyone who has supported me along the way."
The Florida native began his college career at Maryland and spent a year at Miami prior to transferring to Florida State. Jackson Jr. was forced to sit out the 2023 season due to outdating transfer rules, ultimately only appearing in the Orange Bowl.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle appeared in 38 games, with 15 starts, during his college career. He totaled 84 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.
Jackson Jr. joins Farmer as the only two Seminoles to declare for the draft so far. The program produced ten draft picks in 2024.
