Alabama starter receives significant injury update ahead of FSU showdown

Florida State faces a defining moment on August 30, when Alabama comes to town seeking redemption. For Mike Norvell and the Seminoles, it’s a chance to launch a marquee season, or the potential to watch it unravel before it begins.
While the 'Noles are still a 13.5-point underdog according to DraftKings.com, Alabama is expected to be without one of its key contributors when the ball flies through the air at 3:30 p.m.
Alabama's 2024 Lead Rusher Could Miss the Matchup
While the Crimson Tide has its quarterback situation firmly in place with Ty Simpson expected to take the starting snaps, running back Jam Miller is questionable for the season opener.
“Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday’s scrimmage,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the Tide's second scrimmage on Sunday morning. “And went in for a procedure on Saturday evening. Jam should recover fully with a timetable for his return yet to be determined.”
Miller rushed for 668 yards and seven touchdowns last season, adding another 155 through the air. He's spent three years in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and was expected to carry the bulk of the workload behind Simpson, with him being tapped for the starting role.
Alabama Could be Forced to Lean on Depth at the Running Back Position
If Miller is unavailable for the game, the Tide will have to rely on the trio of redshirt sophomore Rich Young, sophomore Daniel Hill, and redshirt senior Dre Washington.
Florida State has its own set of injury bugs, as Norvell announced that wide receiver Squirrel White could be questionable ahead of the matchup as well.
Young was expected to take the second place on Alabama's depth chart at the running back position, but could see himself forced into a larger role.
"There’s different things that each guy brings," DeBoer said of his running back room. "Body types are a little bit different. But, in the end, it’s not like someone is so much different to where it affects who’s in there."
The Kentucky transfer rushed 27 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 and was a rotational piece in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense.
With question marks in both backfields and the pressure of early-season expectations, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown in Tallahassee, Florida. For Norvell and DeBoer, this matchup could serve as a tone-setter, or a turning point. One thing’s certain: when two proud programs collide under the Florida sun, the implications will extend far beyond just Week 1.
