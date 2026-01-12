FSU football expected to host transfer linebacker in desperate need of help

With just four days left in the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal, the Florida State Seminoles continue an attempt to fill out their roster ahead of next season. So far, the 'Noles have had 13 portal players commit to the program and could see another defensive player later this week.

READ MORE: FSU football standout freshman transferring to Auburn Tigers

The Seminoles are expected to promote current assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims after bringing in Minot State defensive coordinator Jake Rothschiller to fill the role, although the school has yet to announce the promotion.

The roster and staff moves have left positions of need to fill, and FSU is expected to host a linebacker from the Ivy League ranks, and if committed, it will be the second linebacker that the Seminoles landed this cycle after securing JUCO prospect Chris Thomas over the weekend.

Florida State to Host Cornell Linebacker This Week

Keith Williams, Jr. - Instagram.com

Per 247Sports' Allen Trieu, Florida State will host Cornell linebacker Keith Williams, Jr., this week after a productive 2025 campaign with the Big Red. He totaled 64 tackles, four for loss, half a sack, three interceptions, and five pass breakups, earning him a PFF grade of 77. The 6'1'', 225-pound linebacker currently holds offers from Minnesota and Northwestern.

Cornell LB transfer Keith Williams Jr. is set to visit Florida State later week.



Had a good 2025 season and two years of eligibility left.https://t.co/B7rhHzhXYS pic.twitter.com/L8iFcaxGry — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 12, 2026

The Florida State linebacker room is expected to thin out as Omar Graham, Jr. and Justin Cryer announced their intentions to transfer over the past three weeks. They are also expected to host UAB linebacker transfer Devin Hightower as the portal nears its close.

Williams, Jr. does not currently have a transfer ranking from 247Sports and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News