FSU’s depth takes hit as wide receiver injury looms prior to Alabama matchup
It’s crunch time for Florida State, with an Alabama matchup looming on August 30. At the midway point of fall camp, the Seminoles aren’t immune to the familiar grind alongside a mix of major setbacks and minor inconveniences that test depth and patience.
Still, FSU head coach Mike Norvell feels confident in his team, although a few hurdles at key position groups may stand in his way.
A Hit in the Receiver Room Could Halt Florida State's Trajectory Early On
One of the key players expected to help the Seminole offense attain Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's vision is Tennessee transfer, Squirrel White. Norvell told the media after Saturday's practice that White, alongside others, suffered an injury recently and will be a "game week decision."
"Right now, there'll be a couple that'll probably be game week," Norvell said. "Squirrel had something that came up. We're feeling very confident that he will be available, but he'll probably be limited here this next week."
The loss of White at practice doesn't necessarily spell disaster, as he is a veteran receiver who has been working with quarterback Thomas Castellanos all offseason. But, it doesn't exactly put any more money on the table for a team that struggled to average 16 points per game last year.
The 'Noles will need White alongside Duce Robinson or another player to step up if they want to be multiple in Malzahn's run-heavy offense.
The Seminole Defense Isn't Exactly Immune, Either
Former blue-chip prospect Kevin Wynn has also suffered an injury, although the extent of it is unknown. Norvell hinted that it could be a lingering issue that occurred over the last two weeks.
"Kevin Wynn... We'll see exactly where things go with that, but that could be one that could stretch a little bit. (We) had something that happened here this last week, but we'll kind of see as it goes."
It was notable when Malzahn mentioned earlier this month that true freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry was taking second-team reps. Coaches have repeatedly praised his early grasp of the offense and athletic ability. Norvell added some context this week, noting that redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn has been limited throughout camp but is expected back soon. Overall, Norvell said he feels confident about where the team stands health-wise.
"I like where we're heading, with our team from a health standpoint, and able to get a couple of guys back today. I think we plan to get a few more guys back to full participation. But even in the limited return to play, it's been good to see where they're at."
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
