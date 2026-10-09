Ashton Daniels Breaks Another FSU Football Record

When the Florida State Seminoles landed Ashton Daniels out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, there were plenty of mixed feelings among fans. A veteran with experience at Auburn and Stanford, Daniels brought a losing record as a starting quarterback and a nearly identical touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The first couple of games weren't pretty, as Daniels was far too hesitant and didn't look comfortable pushing the ball downfield. However, something shifted in Florida State's road loss to Alabama. Despite throwing three interceptions, he compiled 384 total yards and 4 touchdowns.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Louisville Cardinals

Since then, Daniels has settled in. He found a rhythm that no one expected in Florida State's 38-7 win against Virginia, rushing for 5 touchdowns. In the process, Daniels established a new program record for rushing touchdowns in a single game.

From now on, when Seminole fans pull up the record books, Daniels' name will be sitting ahead of some of the most famous names to come through Florida State like Dalvin Cook, Cam Akers, Greg Allen, and Antone Smith.

Amazingly, one week later, Daniels is entrenching himself in Florida State history once again.

Ashton Daniels Sets Another Florida State Record

Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels makes history with five rushing touchdowns in a 38-7 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels didn't take long to make another splash. In the first quarter of Florida State's road game against Louisville, Daniels ran it from seven yards out.

The touchdown not only gave the Seminoles an early lead, but it cemented another record-breaking moment by Daniels.

The score was his 10th rushing touchdown in six games, breaking a tie with Tommy Castellanos for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season at Florida State. Castellanos set the mark in 2025, but it took him all 12 games to get there.

The record was previously held by former FSU quarterback Kelly Lowrey, who rushed for 8 touchdowns during the 1983 season. Former Seminole star Jordan Travis scored 7 touchdowns on the ground in four consecutive years from 2020-23.

Daniels has nearly matched his rushing touchdown total from his first four seasons. From 2022-25, he rushed for 11 total scores, never surpassing more than three in a season.

Florida State is utilizing Daniels' athleticism more than ever before. So far, it's paying off for both parties, though the Seminoles still have a long way to go.

No matter how the season ends, Daniels will still have a pair of program records in his pocket.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest news.