FSU football suffers setback with starter expected to miss Wake Forest game
Injury luck has not gone in Florida State's favor during the 2025 season.
The Seminoles have been beaten up for much of the last few weeks, missing multiple starters on offense and defense.
In the loss to Pittsburgh, Florida State was without a handful of key pieces on offense, such as senior wide receiver Squirrel White, junior tight end Randy Pittman Jr., redshirt senior right tackle Micah Pettus, and redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams.
The most recent defeat to Stanford featured a defense without arguably its top-performing player, redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls. Plus, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos was injured late in the game.
The story won't be any different on Saturday night against Wake Forest as Florida State will be short-handed again.
Starting Wide Receiver Expected To Miss Wake Forest Game
In Florida State's updated depth chart for Week 10, true freshman Jayvan Bogg was removed from the two-deep. Boggs had previously been a co-starter in the slot with sophomore Lawayne McCoy.
Head coach Mike Norvell revealed that Boggs is doubtful to play against Wake Forest. The young pass-catcher has fought through an injury for most of the season. Unfortunately, it sounds like Boggs suffered a setback during the BYE week.
"Unfortunately, he'll be a guy that will be out this week," Norvell said on Monday. "Going into this week, he's had an up and down last few weeks. We were hopeful we were kind of over the hump with it, but he had a little setback, and we'll see how he progresses."
Boggs was unable to play in Florida State's losses to Virginia and Pittsburgh. He was dinged up against Kent State and hasn't really been the same since.
This season, Boggs has appeared in five games, making four starts. He's caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.
"We're going to push this week to work and get ready to see that in the timeline of his availability so he's one that pretty certain will be out this week," Norvell added.
With Boggs trending to be unavailable, Florida State will be thin at wide receiver. The Seminoles have relied on junior Duce Robinson and redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy to carry the load. It would be big if some of the other faces in the room could step up.
Senior wide receiver Squirrel White has disappointed so far this season. Fighting through injuries, White has only caught four passes for 52 yards, with most of that production coming against Alabama.
Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 1. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
