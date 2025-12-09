Former Florida State star not convinced by Gators' new head coach

Is it not a rivalry if both sides aren't throwing jabs at each other 24/7?

Former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis sent a shot toward the University of Florida administration and its football program, declaring the hiring of new head coach Jon Sumrall a clear second option to their original sought-after candidate.

And while it's apparent that the Gators wanted Lane Kiffin, who ended up heading to Baton Rouge in a messy divorce from Ole Miss (to the surprise of no one), they ended up naming Sumrall, the Tulane maestro, out of the group of five.

What Did Jordan Travis Say About UF's Hire Of Jon Sumrall?

New UF head football coach Jon Sumrall, left, and UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin arrives at the James W. “Bill” Heavener Football Training Center in Gainesville, FL on Monday, December 1, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is Jordan Travis in his own words about the Gators' hire.

Jordan Travis on Jon Sumrall



“I think it’s like a backup plan, a side chick” pic.twitter.com/JhlNizYcIv — Travis Take Two (@travistaketwo) December 8, 2025

"I think it's like a backup plan, a side chick you always have around, just like a 'Oh, here he is.' They wanted Lane Kiffin, I think me and you both thought Lane Kiffin was going to UF," Travis said.

The former FSU QB added on, "I think it's just kind of a backup plan and [UF] hope it works. Once again, we're just throwing stuff at a wall and hoping it's working. And that's kind of the world of college football right now."

Sumrall is no slouch, however.

After playing linebacker for the Kentucky Wildcats in the early 2000s, Sumrall worked his way through the coaching ranks, even becoming the co-defensive coordinator for the Wildcats under Mark Stoops in 2021. He became known as one of Stoops' best recruiters. UK had the 17th-ranked 2022 class (which was put together in 2021).

As a head coach, Sumrall possesses a lot of wins under his belt at both Troy and Tulane. He spent two years at each school, compiling a 42-11 record. He's won at least nine games in all four of those seasons as a head coach, winning two conference titles with the Trojans and another recently with the Green Wave.

Perhaps the most impressive note on the resume, Jon Sumrall's Tulane team is in the College Football Playoff, where they'll square off against Ole Miss (again) on Dec. 20 in the first round.

