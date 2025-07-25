Bill O’Brien breaks silence on FSU QB Thomas Castellanos’ parting shots at BC
Before transferring to Florida State in December, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos had two vastly different campaigns at Boston College.
In 2023, Castellanos broke onto the scene as one of the most electric players in the ACC. He became the first player in Eagles' program history to pass for 2,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season.
Castellanos completed 189/330 passes for 2,248 yards with 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions while rushing 215 times for 1,113 yards and 13 more scores. He had an outstanding performance against the Florida State squad that went on to win the ACC Championship, passing for a career-high 305 yards and adding two touchdowns in a 31-29 loss.
The following season, Castellanos' passing efficiency went up by a decent margin but his rushing efficiency fell off a cliff. In 2024, he completed 99/161 passes for 1,366 yards with 18 touchdowns to five interceptions. However, Castellanos rushed 93 times for 194 yards and a touchdown.
73 of those yards and his lone touchdown came in Boston College's season-opening 28-13 victory against the Seminoles on September 2.
The major difference between the last two seasons? Following 2023, former Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley departed for the NFL to join the Green Bay Packers as their defensive coordinator. That led Boston College to bring in veteran coach Bill O'Brien, who has been a coach at the professional and college levels.
O'Brien installed a new offense in Chestnut Hill, one that didn't necessarily play to the strengths of Castellanos. The dual-threat quarterback ultimately departed from the program before the season ended.
In an interview with On3's Pete Nakos last month, Castellanos revealed that he 'butted heads' with O'Brien. According to Castellanos, the two had a meeting that didn't go well.
“I really wish I would have left when Hafley left, but I tried to give it another take. BC wasn’t the school for me. I wasn’t able to be myself, and I had to try to make myself be something I wasn’t," Castellanos said. "I just didn’t like it. Bill O’Brien and I butted heads early in the season. I got banged up a few games. We had a meeting, and it kind of blew up in my face. I did so much for that program, and I did everything that I could, and I just wasn’t repaid the right way.”
Now at Florida State, Castellanos went on to add that he "didn't have nearly as much talent as I do here" while referencing the Seminoles and Eagles.
O'Brien responded to Castellanos' parting shots at the ACC Kickoff earlier this year. Per ESPN's David Hale, O'Brien told Castellanos to deal with adversity but also noted that things worked out well for his former quarterback.
"Tommy can think what he wants. We supported the hell out of Tommy. We coached Tommy, we taught Tommy. I wish him the best," O'Brien said. "We went with Grayson, we told him [Castellanos] the team needs you, come back and compete and win your job back. It's called life -- L-I-F-E. Deal with adversity. He's fine. He's the starting QB at Florida State. It worked out well. I wish him the best."
Unfortunately, Castellanos and O'Brien won't get a chance to settle things on the field unless both programs meet in the ACC Championship. That appears to be an unlikely scenario at this time.
Florida State opens fall camp on Wednesday, July 30. That'll lead the Seminoles into their season opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30. The contest, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on ABC, will mark Castellanos' debut in garnet and gold.
