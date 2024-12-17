BREAKING: Promising Nebraska Defensive End Transferring To Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles have landed their fourth transfer commitment of the offseason.
On Tuesday, Nebraska defensive end transfer James Williams announced he was continuing his college career in Tallahassee. Williams has had a notable rise over the last few years after starting out in junior college and working his way onto the Cornhuskers' roster as a preferred walk-on.
Williams is coming off a breakout campaign in 2024 where he recorded 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. He finished second on the team in sacks despite playing just 188 snaps off the bench. Williams recorded two sacks in back-to-back games against Purdue and Rutgers. His pass-rushing grade of 80.5 would be the highest by a defensive lineman on FSU's roster.
The Missouri native joined Iowa Central Community College in 2022 following his prep career at Park Hill South High School. In his lone season at the JUCO level, Williams totaled 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Though he didn't originally earn interest from many FBS programs, he earned a walk-on offer from Nebraska after his performance at a camp.
Williams only played in four games during his first season with the Cornhuskers prior to his standout performance this fall. In total, he appeared in 16 games at Nebraska, totaling 18 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
The 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end spent both of his years at Nebraska under the tutelage of Tony White and Terrance Knighton. That relationship played a big part in his commitment to Florida State. It's also important because Williams has more knowledge of the new defensive scheme than anyone who is currently on the roster.
With his length and success as a pass-rusher, there is still plenty of potential for Williams to continue growing into something special. He has two years of eligibility remaining at the college level. Williams is ranked as the No. 20 overall transfer prospect and the No. 4 EDGE transfer according to 247Sports.
The Seminoles have three scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Williams joins former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, and former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson as the fourth transfer to commit to Florida State.
