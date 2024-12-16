Nole Gameday

FSU Defensive Tackle Withdraws From 2025 NFL Draft, Returning To Tallahassee

The veteran defender is running it back with the Seminoles.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) pursues North Carolina Tarheels running back Davion Gause (21) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) pursues North Carolina Tarheels running back Davion Gause (21) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State is retaining one of its starting defensive linemen for the 2025 season.

After previously announcing plans to enter the NFL Draft, redshirt junior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson has changed his mind. On Monday afternoon, he revealed that he's returning to Tallahassee for one more season. The news came shortly after FSU hired former Colorado staffer Devin Rispress, who coached Jackson and Joshua Farmer in high school, to an off-field position.

Jackson recorded a career-best 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection this fall. He was the third-highest graded on FSU's roster, with his top performance of the season coming in the loss to Miami where he totaled four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.

READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback To Visit SEC Program

The Florida native began his college career at Maryland and spent a year at Miami prior to transferring to Florida State. Jackson Jr. was forced to sit out the 2023 season due to outdating transfer rules, ultimately only appearing in the Orange Bowl.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle appeared in 38 games, with 15 starts, during his college career. He totaled 84 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.

It remains to be seen if Farmer will return alongside Jackson.

READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• BREAKING: Boston College Quarterback Transfer Thomas Castellanos Commits To FSU

• Tony White Prepared To Build Top Defense At Florida State: 'I See A Lot Of Potential'

 Gus Malzahn Explains Why FSU: ‘This Is A Place Where You Can Win The Whole Thing'

 Former Florida State Quarterback Hired As Assistant Coach At UCF

Published |Modified
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football