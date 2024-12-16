FSU Defensive Tackle Withdraws From 2025 NFL Draft, Returning To Tallahassee
Florida State is retaining one of its starting defensive linemen for the 2025 season.
After previously announcing plans to enter the NFL Draft, redshirt junior defensive tackle Darrell Jackson has changed his mind. On Monday afternoon, he revealed that he's returning to Tallahassee for one more season. The news came shortly after FSU hired former Colorado staffer Devin Rispress, who coached Jackson and Joshua Farmer in high school, to an off-field position.
Jackson recorded a career-best 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection this fall. He was the third-highest graded on FSU's roster, with his top performance of the season coming in the loss to Miami where he totaled four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble.
The Florida native began his college career at Maryland and spent a year at Miami prior to transferring to Florida State. Jackson Jr. was forced to sit out the 2023 season due to outdating transfer rules, ultimately only appearing in the Orange Bowl.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound defensive tackle appeared in 38 games, with 15 starts, during his college career. He totaled 84 tackles, ten tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass deflections.
It remains to be seen if Farmer will return alongside Jackson.
