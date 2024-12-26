BREAKING: Wake Forest Center Transfer Luke Petitbon Commits To Florida State
Florida State is rebuilding an offensive line that was arguably the worst unit in the FBS this fall. It's no easy task but the Seminoles are finding potential building blocks via the NCAA Transfer Portal, an avenue that offers the chance of flipping a roster faster than ever before.
On Thursday, Wake Forest center transfer Luke Petitbon announced he was continuing his college career at Florida State. Petitbon appeared in 11 games, making ten starts, in 2024 and graded out at an above-average grade of 70.4 in 773 snaps, per PFF.
Petitbon has spent the last five years at Wake Forest. He elected to transfer after former head coach Dave Clawson stepped down and has one season of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 33 games, with 23 starts, during his time with the Demon Deacons. He has over 1,500 snaps of experience under his belt. The Seminoles needed to make an addition at center after redshirt senior Maurice Smith exhausted his eligibility.
Florida State has 11 scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt senior TJ Ferguson, redshirt junior Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
Petitbon is the 11th transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson, and former Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus.
