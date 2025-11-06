Breakout game puts Samuel Singleton Jr. firmly on the map for FSU football
Florida State running back Samuel Singleton Jr. went from turning heads at practice to gaining attention on a national stage during Florida State's dominating win over Wake Forest last weekend. He nearly eclipsed the 100-yard mark during that contest, rushing for 91 yards and a score.
Standing out in Florida State's running back room isn't a walk in the park. The former four-star prospect out of Charleston, South Carolina, has seen his fair share of NFL products ahead of him, but that hasn't swayed his effort.
Getting the starting nod last weekend only showed that his relentless work ethic is finally paying dividends. And, to no surprise, FSU head coach Mike Norvell had nothing but positive things to share about the redshirt sophomore.
Confidence Built Through Work
"He's one of my favorite human beings. He is just such a pure soul, and he cares about people. He's not the most outgoing if you throw him into a room," Norvell said to the media on Wednesday. "But when he speaks, there's such substance. "
"He's such a genuine person, and he's very aware of exactly where he is, and he's very aware that he is really, really talented and good at, and the areas that he's been able to improve," Norvell added. "I think that we're seeing him just ascend through the confidence of the work that he's put in."
READ MORE: Florida State star wide receiver Duce Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award watch list
Singleton Jr. has four touchdowns and 258 yards from scrimmage this season, and coming off last week's performance, has seemingly found his own. From wide-eyed recruit to cracking the lineup with guys like Gavin Sawchuk, Roydell Williams, Ousmane Kromah, and Kam Davis, Singleton Jr. credits his patience and attention to detail on his journey to the two-deep.
The Little Things Fueling Singleton’s Success
"Knowing where to go and seeing and reading the defense throughout the course of the game. The patience, reading the line, and just things like that, the little things," Singleton Jr. said of his improvement on Wednesday.
Singleton Jr. credits his mom for instilling his drive and motivation. A South Carolina native, he’s looking forward to Saturday’s road trip to Clemson, and to returning home to reunite with loved ones.
"I haven't been back there in quite a long time, so it's going to be a good revisit, you feel me? So I'm excited for that. A lot of my family stays in South Carolina."
Patience and drive could help propel the Seminoles into bowl season as they prepare for their rivalry matchup against Clemson. His process? Trusting the work.
"You've got to stay the course. That's just part of the process. For me, it was just trusting in the work and just coming every day with a high head and believing that my coach is going to give me an opportunity, and of course, I got the opportunity last Saturday," Singleton Jr. continued. "So I took advantage of that."
Another offensive performance that parallels the one he put on display against Wake would only solidify his place in a rotation of talented playmakers.
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok