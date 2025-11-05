Florida State star wide receiver Duce Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award watch list
Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson was named as a midseason addition to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List Wednesday. The award – named for former Florida State wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff and presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation – honors the best FBS receiver.
Robinson, from Phoenix, leads Florida State with 34 receptions, 689 yards and four touchdowns. His three games with at least 140 receiving yards are second in the country and the most for a Seminole since All-American Snoop Minnis in 2000.
Robinson is a two-time ACC Receiver of the Week, FSU’s first two-time winner since 2018. He caught five passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns against East Texas A&M without playing the second half. His touchdowns against the Lions came from 42 and 82 yards, FSU’s longest touchdown pass since 2019, and his 160 yards in the first quarter are the most nationally in a quarter this season.
READ MORE: FSU football players unite around Mike Norvell after ending losing streak
Robinson’s 173 receiving yards are the most in the ACC this season and the most for a Seminole since the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl, when Johnny Wilson had 202 yards.
His second player of the week recognition came last week against Wake Forest, when he caught five passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. Robinson caught passes of 29, 39 and 65 yards before catching an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Robinson leads the ACC with nine 30-yard catches and is second in 20-, 40- and 60-yard receptions.
Robinson caught a career-high nine passes for 147 yards and one touchdown at Virginia. He added four catches for 98 yards at Stanford and six receptions for a team-high 87 yards vs. Miami.
Robinson and the Seminoles are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Clemson. The game will air nationally on ACC Network.
*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok