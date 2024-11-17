Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Keon Coleman Launches New Charity Campaign
Former Florida State star and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman has launched his own charity with the goal to "inspire, educate, and uplift the next generation." His first task? Giving underprivileged kids coats during the cold winter months in Buffalo.
Coleman has fascinated fans with his off-the-field heartfelt interviews and on-the-field, eye-popping performances, so it is no surprise that he aims to bring that type of leadership to youth after growing up in Opelousas, Louisiana, under similar disadvantaged circumstances.
"The Keon Coleman Family Foundation was established out of a deep sense of gratitude and a lifelong commitment to service. Its mission is to strengthen communities by empowering youth, providing resources, and creating opportunities for personal growth," his website states about Coleman's objective. "Through mentorship, support programs, and positive role models, the foundation strives to inspire the next generation and help them become leaders in their communities."
After delivering a priceless, and humble first NFL press conference about where he got his coat from, the decision that his first fundraiser would be to give out jackets rings true to the type of person that he is and aims to be.
Coleman was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and through nine games, he has 417 yards with three touchdowns with the Bills. He led the Seminoles during his lone season in Tallahassee, Florida in both receptions and receiving scores.
People who choose to donate can do so through his website, The Keon Coleman Family Foundation. The outreach effort seems like just the beginning of things to come.
