Younger brother of FSU legend Jameis Winston makes recruiting announcement
Florida State fans are familiar with former FSU star quarterback Jameis Winston, who brought the Seminoles their third national championship in 2013 and an appearance in the first college football playoff the following year.
As Winston takes the next step with the New York Giants, his younger brother Jonah is just getting started, announcing that his recruitment is “wide open.”
It is unclear where the 2026 three-star multi-position athlete will play. He holds offers from multiple schools, including Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. The younger Winston has visited FSU five times, most recently in October of 2024. Winston is ranked as the 89th wide receiver nationally and the No. 23 player overall in Alabama.
Florida State has been on a recruiting hot streak in recent weeks and currently holds 22 commitments for #Tribe26.
The Hoover High School product is expected to play wide receiver at the next level, and the 'Noles already hold commitments from four-star wide receivers Devin Carter, Brandon Bennet, Effrem White, and three-star wideouts Jasen Lopez and Darryon Williams. Finding a spot in next year's class for the 'Noles could prove to be difficult given the depth of both the quarterback and receiving rooms.
Winston had 542 yards on 38 receptions and three scores through the air, while adding an additional five touchdowns and 152 yards on the ground last season. He was primarily utilized as a receiver and quarterback in 2023, scoring 11 touchdowns..
Averaging over 14 yards per catch, Winston has the ability to be a dynamic playmaker. With his recruitment still wide open, it remains to be seen whether Florida State will make a serious push.
