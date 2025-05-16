CFB analyst offers one reason to watch Florida State's season opener against Alabama
The 2025 NCAA College Football season is charging downhill with just under 100 days to go. It will kick off with a Week 0 matchup in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, featuring Kansas State and Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland.
As much excitement as there was surrounding Florida State when they flew across the pond to face Georgia Tech, this year's August 30 matchup to start a home-and-home series against Alabama couldn't be more critical or anticipated.
There has been a regime change of sorts for the Seminoles with new faces at nearly every position group. More importantly, new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White will implement scheme changes across the board, hoping to put last year's 2-10 record in the rearview mirror.
CBS Sports' Brad Crawford recently released a list of "must-see" matchups for Week 1, detailing one reason to watch each game. Paired with how Colorado will fare without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter against Georgia Tech, a heavyweight matchup featuring LSU and Clemson, and Carson Beck's Miami debut against Notre Dame, the Florida State vs. Alabama game will be one to watch.
The reason? Florida State has a chance to pull off one of Week 1's biggest upsets over the Tide.
"With former UCF coach Gus Malzahn assuming offensive reins with ex-Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos picked to orchestrate his attack, Florida State expects to rebound from a lackluster finish a season ago," Crawford wrote. "The Seminoles have quite the matchup in the opener, however, against a Crimson Tide team with all-conference candidates at nearly every position group. Ty Simpson is the probable starter at quarterback for an offense making its debut under first-year OC Ryan Grubb."
Both teams will be breaking in new starting quarterbacks alongside a new offensive coordinator. Alabama finished the 2022 season with a 9-4 record last year and will look to get the wheels turning under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Alabama is currently listed as 12.5-point favorites, and the Seminoles would like nothing more than to prove the country wrong and start 2025 with an upset over the SEC.
