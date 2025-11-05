Clemson's Dabo Swinney impressed by Tommy Castellanos, FSU football ahead of showdown
After coming off their biggest conference win in two seasons, the Florida State Seminoles take to the road this weekend as they travel to Clemson, South Carolina, to face the Tigers. The two programs have dominated the ACC for the past three decades, with countless conference titles between the two bluebloods of college football.
While the rivalry has largely been dominated by the Tigers over the last ten years, with the Seminoles' lone victory coming in a 31-24 overtime win in 2023, Florida State has handled the series since the inaugural meeting in the 1970 season, holding a 21-16 overall record over the Tigers.
Head coach Dabo Swinney is no stranger to the rivalry, having been on the Tigers' staff since 2003 and taking over as head coach in 2008. Swinney holds a 13-6 record against the Noles since his first year with the Tigers in 2003.
Leading his team to two national titles and nine ACC Championships, his most recent of which came just last season when the Tigers defeated the SMU Mustangs, cementing himself as the most successful coach in program history to date. Despite his long list of accolades and high standard for success, Swinney currently has the Tigers sitting at the bottom of the ACC, with a 3-5 overall record.
With Swinney having coached in over half of the games in the now annual series, he understands that whatever struggles the teams have faced throughout the season no longer matter, as both teams are desperate for a win on Saturday.
"Both teams are kind of similar in a lot of ways in that we've both had some hard-fought losses throughout our season, but all that goes out the window Saturday night, it's Clemson-Florida State," Swinney said.
Swinney met with local media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the upcoming matchup of the two college football dynasties, and addressed why this Florida State team is different than those he has faced in the past.
Swinney Discusses Florida State's Defensive strengths Under Tony White
Although Florida State has had some defensive woes over the last month, the Seminoles have allowed less than three touchdowns in over half of the games played this season, and after nearly shutting out Wake Forest this past weekend, it seems as if the unit is back on track under first-year defensive coordinator Tony White.
"Good football team, obviously a new defensive coordinator for them," Swinney said. "They're doing some different things on that side of the ball, but typical Florida State, a bunch of guys that are big, strong, and can run. A lot of athletic guys in the secondary, downhill guys at backer, big inside, especially that No. 6."
"Very multiple, similar to Duke, who we just played, in that they're a very aggressive and downhill type of defense, but I'd say they're probably a little bit more multiple with their coverage," Swinney added.
Swinney discusses why Florida State's offense is so hard to defend under Gus Malzahn
Perhaps the biggest turnaround FSU has seen from last season has been on the offensive side of the ball. Going from one of the worst offenses to the best offense through eight games is a rare feat; however, under first-year offensive coordinator and long-time college football head coach Gus Malzahn, the Seminoles are putting up the stats to be on top.
With seven consecutive games of 400+ yards of total offense, and at least 30 points on the board in six of eight games played, the Seminoles have given opponents headaches week in and week out through a large, physical rushing and passing attack.
"Offensively, they're number one in total offense in the country. They're explosive, and it all starts with the quarterback scoring 40 points a game and 500-something yards a game," Swinney said. "Gus [Malzahn] does a great job. I've obviously known Gus a long time, been against him many times, and I've always had a lot of respect for how he puts it together.
"He's very committed to running the football; they're eighth in the country in rush offense, and any time he's got a quarterback to running the system, they're a problem," Swinney added. "They do a good job as far as the scheme and how they formation, a lot of motions, a lot of eye candy."
"There's going to be seven or eight shots, there's going to be three or four reverses, there's going to be a bunch of screens. You kind of know what's coming, but it's hard to defend," Swinney continued.
While the coaching is a large reason for Florida State's quick offensive turnaround, a revamped roster has delivered some of the program's biggest wins this season.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos has been the face of FSU football since his commitment in December of last year. With 1,878 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns, along with 328 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground, Castellanos has put himself in the conversation to be one of the nation's most versatile quarterbacks, and Swinney had nothing but praise for the FSU senior QB.
"No. 1 for them is a great football player. I think he's a great competitor," Swinney said. "I thought that when he was at BC. I've just always admired his game. He's a very good thrower; he can push the ball down the field, but he's just a creator."
"He can create explosives not only with his arm, but he can also create explosives with his patience, sitting there and holding onto the ball but also his ability to scramble and create," Swinney added."
The Seminoles and Tigers will face off Saturday, November 8th with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ACCN.
