Cleveland Browns 'Could Trade' Former FSU Football Star Quarterback.

Former Florida State star quarterback Jameis Winston has had an extensive NFL career after leading the Seminoles to the 2013 National Championship, winning the Heisman Trophy, and securing their first playoff bid in the 2014 College Football Playoff. He was ultimately drafted No. 1 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He was then traded to the New Orleans Saints before ending up in Cleveland to compete for a backup role behind injury-prone Deshaun Watson. The competition for the No. 2 spot was expected to go to Winston with quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley competing for the No. 3 spot.
It appears that everyone not named Watson or Thompson-Robinson is up for grabs and it is reported that the Browns are open to field trade offers for Winston, who made it to the Pro Bowl in 2015. According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, the franchise informed Thompson-Robinson that he made the 53-man roster and will field calls for Winston and Huntley.
"With Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson being informed today that he's made the 53, a source tells me, the Browns will field calls for Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley, and could trade one of them," Cabot wrote on a recent Twitter post.
With his off-field charisma and antics, Winston has become an instant fan favorite in every organization he becomes a part of, and trading a proven piece in the locker room could be risky in Cleveland if Watson goes down in season.
Winston is on a one-year contract with the Browns for $8.7M. Last season, he appeared in seven games and threw for 264 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions while coming off an injury and playing in a backup role for the Saints.
A move to trade either could shake up rosters around the country that are looking to push their starting quarterback and bring a veteran, likable presence into their locker room.
