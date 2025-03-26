Mike Norvell highlights standout true freshman for FSU Football's offense early in spring
Florida State brought in a ton of newcomers through the high school ranks and NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The majority of those fresh faces are already in Tallahassee and participating in spring practice with the Seminoles.
Through four practices, multiple players have shown flashes. That includes one true freshman on offense who has quickly impressed head coach Mike Norvell.
Following Tuesday's session, Norvell spoke highly of the tight end room and took the time to highlight true freshman Chase Loftin. After arriving at Florida State in January, Loftin went right to work in the weight room, adding eight pounds to his 6-foot-6 frame to bring him up to 223 pounds.
Loftin's hard work is paying off as Norvell believes there's an opportunity for the underclassmen to make an early impact in 2025.
"A guy that's really, really impressive is Chase Loftin," Norvell said. "I think, in four days, he's showed that he's going to be competing for a great opportunity with what we're doing and excited about where that can go just as he continues to grow through it. There's going to be some ups and downs in it all but really like his mentality and the way he's working."
Loftin was one of Florida State's top signees in December, sticking with the Seminoles over a late push from in-state Nebraska. He's got exceptional potential as a receiver and might be too talented of a pass-catcher to keep off the field next fall.
During his senior season, Loftin caught 57 passes for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns as he helped lead Millard South High School to a state championship.
Loftin does have his work cut out for him to earn a role in Florida State's tight end room. The Seminoles have plenty of experience and versatility with players like redshirt senior Markeston Douglas, junior Randy Pittman, and sophomore Landen Thomas. Plus, sophomore Amaree Williams could very well make an impact on offense despite spending most of his time on defense early in the spring.
Florida State returns to practice on Thursday evening.
