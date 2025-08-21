Consistency key for Florida State safeties as Alabama matchup looms
Florida State’s secondary is starting to take shape, and a few newcomers have begun making their presence felt as fall camp winds down. With the season opener against Alabama just over a week away, questions still remain about who will be leading the charge onto the field on August 30.
The Seminoles have some depth at the safety position in Earl Little, Jr., Ashlynd Barker, Shyheim Brown, Edwin Joseph, and KJ Kirkland, but the loss of Conrad Hussey wasn't exactly ideal, looking at it from a pure ability perspective. But who will fill out the rest of the depth chart?
Young Defensive Backs Making Progress
Safeties coach Evan Cooper said he’s been encouraged by the group’s growth, pointing to both veteran leaders and emerging young talent. Players like Earl Little, Shyheim Brown, Edwin Joseph, and Ashlynd Barker continue to anchor the rotation, but Cooper noted that several newcomers have begun flashing during camp.
Freshmen defensive backs Max Redmond and Antonio Cromartie Jr. have stood out for their consistency and steady improvement.
“From spring to now, I can see Max starting to figure it out,” Cooper said. “It’s a whole new world coming from high school, but his confidence is growing.”
Cromartie Jr., meanwhile, has impressed with his approach and work ethic.
“He just does everything you ask him to do, and he’s working at it,” Cooper continued. “His mom and dad did a really good job with him as a human. I’m excited about him.”
Building For Consistency and Trust
With cross-training underway and an emphasis on versatility, Cooper said the priority isn’t about naming starters but finding players he can trust. He’s been moving defensive backs around to learn multiple roles, preparing them to step in wherever they’re needed once the season kicks off.
"The next man up should be the best man for the job, not just the next man in line,” Cooper said. “I want guys who understand the entire defense and can handle different responsibilities. That’s how you build depth, and that’s how you build trust.”
Stacking Good Days Before Alabama
Cooper said he wants to see his group continue stacking good days as the opener approaches, emphasizing that consistency and effort will determine who sees the field first against Alabama.
“I don’t need them to be perfect every day,” Cooper said. “I just need them to give their best every day and be intentional about what they’re doing. Whether that’s 70% of what they’ve got or 100%, I want all of it.”
With the rotation still unsettled, the next week of practices will be critical in determining who emerges in Florida State’s secondary when the Seminoles take the field on August 30.
Cooper's full interview can be seen below.
