Nole Gameday

Consistency key for Florida State safeties as Alabama matchup looms

The back end of Florida State's defense is taking shape.

Tommy Mire

Tommy Mire - NoleGameday
In this story:

Florida State’s secondary is starting to take shape, and a few newcomers have begun making their presence felt as fall camp winds down. With the season opener against Alabama just over a week away, questions still remain about who will be leading the charge onto the field on August 30.

The Seminoles have some depth at the safety position in Earl Little, Jr., Ashlynd Barker, Shyheim Brown, Edwin Joseph, and KJ Kirkland, but the loss of Conrad Hussey wasn't exactly ideal, looking at it from a pure ability perspective. But who will fill out the rest of the depth chart?

Young Defensive Backs Making Progress

Mike Norvell
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Safeties coach Evan Cooper said he’s been encouraged by the group’s growth, pointing to both veteran leaders and emerging young talent. Players like Earl Little, Shyheim Brown, Edwin Joseph, and Ashlynd Barker continue to anchor the rotation, but Cooper noted that several newcomers have begun flashing during camp.

READ MORE: FSU football working to finalize starting offensive line combination

Freshmen defensive backs Max Redmond and Antonio Cromartie Jr. have stood out for their consistency and steady improvement.

“From spring to now, I can see Max starting to figure it out,” Cooper said. “It’s a whole new world coming from high school, but his confidence is growing.”

Cromartie Jr., meanwhile, has impressed with his approach and work ethic.

“He just does everything you ask him to do, and he’s working at it,” Cooper continued. “His mom and dad did a really good job with him as a human. I’m excited about him.”

Building For Consistency and Trust

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr (0) during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

With cross-training underway and an emphasis on versatility, Cooper said the priority isn’t about naming starters but finding players he can trust. He’s been moving defensive backs around to learn multiple roles, preparing them to step in wherever they’re needed once the season kicks off.

"The next man up should be the best man for the job, not just the next man in line,” Cooper said. “I want guys who understand the entire defense and can handle different responsibilities. That’s how you build depth, and that’s how you build trust.”

Stacking Good Days Before Alabama

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Edwin Joseph (33) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cooper said he wants to see his group continue stacking good days as the opener approaches, emphasizing that consistency and effort will determine who sees the field first against Alabama.

“I don’t need them to be perfect every day,” Cooper said. “I just need them to give their best every day and be intentional about what they’re doing. Whether that’s 70% of what they’ve got or 100%, I want all of it.”

With the rotation still unsettled, the next week of practices will be critical in determining who emerges in Florida State’s secondary when the Seminoles take the field on August 30.

Cooper's full interview can be seen below.

READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football