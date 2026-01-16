FSU football lands quarterback late in the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle

Friday marks the last day of the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2026 season, and the Florida State Seminoles have made a mad dash in the second week of January to secure players at positions of need. Multiple transfer prospects have visited campus over the past 14 days, and the 'Noles have locked down 19 transfers and counting.

A major position of need will be under center, as most of Florida State's depth from last year has been depleted. With backup quarterback Brock Glenn moving on to Western Kentucky and starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos out of eligibility, there has been a significant concern about who will be running the show next fall.

FSU Adds Lafayette College Redshirt Junior Quarterback

Florida State looked to address the quarterback room early on in January when they added Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels into the mix. Now, the Seminoles will have another guy competing on the depth chart alongside Daniels and Kevin Sperry.

On Friday, Lafayette College transfer quarterback Dean DeNobile announced his commitment to the 'Noles.

The 6'1'', 198-pound signal caller had 2,542 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding two rushing touchdowns this past season. In 2025, he was selected team captain for the second season in a row after a 2024 campaign that saw him account for 1,997 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to five interceptions, adding 180 rushing yards on the ground and another six scores.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DB Ma'Khi Jones, True Freshman (Announced 1/13)

LB Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/15)

LB Chris Jones, Sophomore (Announced 1/15)

RB Gemari Sands, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/16)

QB Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/16)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/14)

DL Mandrell Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

DL Darryll Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

