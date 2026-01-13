FSU football starter apologizes after disappointing comments about team

The Florida State Seminoles received encouraging news in early January when starting safety Ashlynd Barker announced he would return to Tallahassee, Florida, after it was widely believed he was preparing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal ahead of the 2026 season.

FSU has seen a mass exodus of both young and veteran talent, and the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal has been alarming to both fans and players on the roster. Granted, all of the players who intend to transfer won't find a new destination. Barker also expressed his own concerns about depth via a live stream, which drew backlash from people wondering about how the team will function this fall.

He also voiced concerns about the staff’s transfer portal strategy, saying that the focus on reinforcing the secondary did not align with what he expected when he announced his return.

Barker Apologizes For Comments Made About The Team

The 6''3'', 216-pound Columbus, Georgia native wasn't necessarily coy about the remarks; however, football is an emotional game, and while speaking on a social media live stream is not the same as issuing a formal statement, he later felt compelled to apologize for both his words and the way he delivered them.

"I would like to apologize for some of the comments I made during my live stream yesterday," Barker wrote via social media. "I did not choose my words as well as I could have in response to a couple of questions presented to me."

Demonstrating Accountability

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0), defensive back Ashlynd Barker (27), defensive back Edwin Joseph (3), and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The statement demonstrated Barker's accountability while reaffirming his commitment to the program. Barker will be entering his fourth season with the Seminoles, and he also expressed his need to represent himself and the program.

"I love Florida State and have tried to represent it well in my time here," Barker continued. "I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve been given to play with the guys in our locker room in my time here, and I’m truly sorry that my comments created the opposite impression."

I would like to apologize for some of the comments I made during my live stream yesterday. I did not choose my words as well as I could have in response to a couple of questions presented to me. I love Florida State and have tried to represent it well in my time here. I am… — Ashlynd Barker (@AshlyndBarker) January 13, 2026

Barker started nine games in 2025 and became one of the more consistent performers on an otherwise inconsistent Seminoles defense, finishing with 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and 3.5 sacks. He, alongside returning starter Ja'Bril Rawls, are expected to have a significant role on defense in 2026.

