Decade-old FSU Football squad lands among 'most-hated' teams ever
The year following an undefeated, national championship-winning season, the 2014 Florida State Seminoles returned a plethora of key pieces to make another run at a title. However, nationwide success is normally paired with a large amount of disdain.
But according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports and CBS Sports, the 2014 FSU squad will go down as one of the "most-hated" teams of all time. Crawford has the 'Noles listed at No. 2.
He wrote this of that year's team:
"Jameis Winston is somewhere in the top five of most-hated players of all time from college football fans outside of Tallahassee, who every week hoped the Seminoles' Winston-led dynasty came to a crashing halt. It finally did in the 2014 Rose Bowl, when Florida State's emphatic loss to Oregon snapped an incredible 29-game win streak. But Winston already had a national title and Heisman under his belt and was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Draft. "- Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Moreover, Crawford also mentioned that the Seminoles in 2014 evaded some bad losses and simply found ways to win. In the first year of the College Football Playoff (CFP), FSU pushed the committee to the brink by selecting an undefeated conference champion (or so we thought at the time) with a debatable eye test.
"The 2014 FSU team survived several close calls against inferior ACC competition and managed a few fourth-quarter comebacks that sparked national conversation. Winston's numbers were not near as jaw-dropping as his 2013 season, but the wins came anyway."- Brad Crawford, 247Sports
For those that don't remember, FSU trailed against Clemson, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Louisville, Miami, Florida, and Georgia Tech in the conference championship game. They had to kick a game-winning field goal against Boston College at home as well.
It was a blood-pressure spike of a season brought by a team that will ultimately go down as one of the most hated as well.
The good news (or the bad news, depending on how you look at it) for Florida State fans is that the 1986 Miami squad takes the No. 1 spot, and two Florida Gators' teams appear on the list.
