Former FSU Football QB commitment trims recruitment down to four schools
Florida State's 2026 recruiting class took a big hit a few months ago when top quarterback and four-star prospect, Brady Smigiel, announced he was decommitting from the Seminoles in late January. The move came in the aftermath of FSU hiring offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn to take over the play-calling duties along with Smigiel picking up interest from a few renowned P4 programs.
The Seminoles and Smigiel have since moved on with Florida State even offering a trio of quarterbacks - five-star Keisean Henderson, four-star Landon Duckworth, and four-star Bowe Bentley - shortly after parting ways.
Smigiel, in his own right, is moving forward. He announced his top four schools on Friday as the talented signal-caller will narrow his focus on Washington, UCLA, South Carolina, and Michigan moving forward. The Huskies appear to be the public favorite at this stage of his recruitment.
Smigiel was named high school football player of the year by the Los Angeles Times after a junior season where he guided Newbury Park High School to a 14-1 record and a D2 CIFSS Championship. He completed 219/336 passes (65.2%) for 3,521 yards with 49 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding 435 yards and 11 more scores on the ground.
During his prolific career at Newbury Park, Smigiel has completed 729/1,161 passes for 11,222 yards with 147 touchdowns to 28 interceptions. He's 33-8 as a starter and has won at least one playoff game in all three years at the prep level.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 126 overall prospect, the No. 8 QB, and the No. 21 recruit in California in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 14 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Thomas Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Redshirt Freshman Trever Jackson
True Freshman Kevin Sperry
True Freshman Gavin Markey
