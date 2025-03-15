Longtime Alabama Crimson Tide pledge plans return visit to FSU Football
Florida State is working to flip one of the top recruits in the 2027 class.
Four-star defensive end Jabarrius Garror has been committed to Alabama since July of last year but he's entertaining other suitors, including the Seminoles. Garror was in Tallahassee for a junior day in January and now he's locked in a return trip for the spring.
According to 247Sports's Tom Loy, Garror has set up visits to five programs with his busy travel schedule beginning at Florida State on March 22. He'll also check out Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and South Carolina.
During his last visit to FSU, Garror seemed to enjoy his conversation with head coach Mike Norvell.
Garror is coming off an absolutely dominant sophomore season where he totaled a whopping 104 tackles, 56 tackles for loss (!), 21.5 sacks (!!), four forced fumbles, and five pass deflections. He recorded 10+ tackles in four games, including a season-high 14 tackles, ten tackles for loss, and four sacks in a 60-0 victory against LeFlore High School on September 6.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 34 overall prospect, the No. 7 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit in Alabama in the 2027 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds one verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 4 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed defensive back Jaylen Scott.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
CB Jaylen Scott
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Junior Aaron Hester
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
