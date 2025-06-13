The stories behind three of FSU’s most iconic Sod Cemetery games
One of the greatest traditions in college football rests in a "cemetary on a hill beside a field." Florida State's "sod cemetary" marks a place where FSU fans young and old can walk along the bricks etched with names of some of the greatest Seminoles to play their respective sports before ending up in front of an enclosed shrine commemorating some of the biggest achievements that the 'Noles have overcome.
The tradition started in 1962 ahead of a road matchup against Georgia. The challenge issued by long-time professor Dean Coyle Moore was to bring back some of the Bulldogs' turf from Athens, Georgia, as the Seminoles were heavy underdogs on the road. The Seminoles would go on to win the matchup 18-0, and the rest was history.
Now, the criteria for what constitutes a sod game have been debated, but as a rule of thumb, it is any road game where the Seminoles are underdogs, or facing a rival on their own turf, bowl games and ACC Championships also make the cut. These moments stand as a reminder for opposing teams that their specific class and year could forever be enshrined in bronze with a loss outside of the Moore Athletic Facility.
Sticking to the modern era, we've listed three memorable sod games ahead of the 2025 season.
2013 Florida State vs. Auburn, BCS National Championship
The 2013 Seminoles were something of an enigma that year, led by Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston and a nearly unstoppable offense that dominated the college football landscape.
Florida State wrapped up the season with a program-best 14 victories, completing its third perfect season in school history. The Seminoles also secured their 17th conference title and third national championship.
Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin's down-to-the-wire touchdown catch to put the 'Noles up 33-31 is probably a moment that most Florida State fans will never forget.
One of the controversies surrounding that matchup was the question of whether the Auburn head coach, Gus Malzahn, and his staff were stealing play calls from the Seminole sidelines. Malzahn, now the offensive coordinator at FSU, denies any culpability with a laugh when asked about that game.
Ten players were named All-Americans, with three earning consensus honors on that team.
1995 Florida State vs. Florida, Sugar Bowl
Some say revenge is a dish best served cold and the Seminoles did just that in their 23-17 Sugar Bowl victory over the Gators in 1995. The No. 3 Gators defeated the No. 6 Seminoles 35-24 in the regular season but failed to topple 20-year head coach Bobby Bowden with a new game plan in tow.
The game was billed as "The Fifth Quarter in the French Quarter" due to a 31-31 tie earlier in the season. With an hour left to go before kickoff, the Louisiana Superdome scoreboards read: Florida 31, Florida State 31, going into the fifth period. It appears both teams got the memo and picked up where they left off earlier in the season.
The matchup had both teams throwing everything they had, including the kitchen sink, at each other. FSU’s Warrick Dunn connected with O’Mar Ellison on a 73-yard touchdown pass off a trick play. Florida’s Danny Wuerffel found the end zone late, but the Seminoles sealed the win when Derrick Brooks came up with a clutch interception.
1993 Florida State vs. Nebraska, Orange Bowl
Marking Florida State's first National Championship and instantly making players like quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward a household name, the 1993 Orange Bowl will always stand out in FSU lore.
No. 1 Florida State capped off the 18-16 victory over the No. 2 Cornhuskers, marking their 11th straight bowl game without a loss.
The hard-fought win might not have been the most exciting game to bring home turf from as Nebraska kicker Byron Bennet missed the walk-off field goal, which would've ended Florida State's National Championship dreams.
Honorable Mention: 2023 Florida State vs Florida
This one sticks out in my mind due to the significance of the 2023 ACC Championship Team and a Gainesville, Florida, police officer ushering defensive end Jared Verse and running back Trey Benson off the field, saying something along the lines of, "you can't do that here."
Both Verse and Benson had stellar games, despite starting quarterback Jordan Travis being out for the season.
Benson had 15 carries, 95 yards, and three touchdowns in the 24-15 victory. Verse led the defense with 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and six tackles to help the Seminoles overcome a 12-0 deficit.
