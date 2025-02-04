Doak Campbell Stadium upgrade taking shape ahead of 2025 kickoff
The iconic Doak Campbell Stadium, home to some of college football’s most legendary games, has been undergoing a $265 million renovation since 2023. The project aims to enhance the gameday experience for season ticket holders and fans alike in the 74-year-old venue.
The university is also building a $138M football-only practice facility adjacent to their already standing Albert J. and Judith Dunlap Indoor Practice Facility. The long-needed extension has been a harping point by fans to attract the nation's top talent
While a complete overhaul of the largest continuous brick structure in the United States seems like a daunting task, the construction crews in Tallahassee, FL, are well on their way to hitting the goal of their season opener against Alabama on August 30.
The result of the construction has drawn controversy amongst longstanding season ticket holders due to a price hike and a feeling of loss in nostalgia from those holders being passed down from generation to generation.
However, Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford and the Board of Trustees' vision of improvement surges ahead to help provide the best experience for the FSU faithful for years to come.
"It's extremely important to make sure that we're continuously trying to improve, whether it's with our student-athletes, and they're seeing what we're doing and how we're progressing and getting better and making sure that we also keep the fan experience at that level," Alford said to The Tallahassee Democrat ahead of the 2024 season.
FSU has also held off on its annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase due to the renovations, but whether you're an average fan, student, or season ticket holder, your seats and game-day experience will look and feel different in 2025. As the transformation unfolds, all eyes will be on how these changes enhance the atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium.
