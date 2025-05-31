Dual-sport standout makes Florida State history on the track - again
Speed is the name of the game for redshirt freshman Micahi Danzy, and his Olympic track speed continues to carry him to new heights and achievements for the Florida State Seminoles.
On Saturday, Danzy's rise continued as he placed fifth overall at the NCAA qualifiers with a 45.26 finish. He'll now have an opportunity to compete for a national championship in a few weeks.
The Tallahassee native will become the first 400m runner to represent the Seminoles at the championship since 2015. That year, FSU a "three-peat" with Walter Dix in the 200m, Kala Funderburk in the 400m, and Colleen Quigley in the Steeplechase.
Danzy took first place in the 400-meter event at the Terry Long FSU Relay meet in March with a time of 46.03. His top time on the collegiate level is listed at 44.38 for the 400-meter dash, and he is poised to add yet another accolade to his resume.
He competed at the ACC Outdoor Championships in the 400 m, placing first with a personal best, ACC, School, and meet record time of 44.38, while also finishing first in the 4x100m relay with a time of 39.05.
As a four-star running back prospect out of Florida High, he appeared in four games while preserving his redshirt, recording five rushing yards on two carries and adding one reception for 38 yards. He is expected to serve in multiple capacities in the Seminole offense and has been working at wide receiver under new wide receivers coach Tim Harris, Jr.
The 2025 championships will take place in Eugene, Oregon, from June 11-14. The NCAA championships and USATF championships will also be held in Eugene, Oregon. The World Athletics Championships will be in Tokyo, Japan.
