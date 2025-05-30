Nole Gameday

Four-star WR includes Florida State in final three alongside Florida and Georgia

The Seminoles are among the final contenders for a talented pass-catcher.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State is among the final three contenders for one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class.

To this point of the recruiting cycle, the Seminoles have landed a pair of pass-catchers in four-star Efrem White and four-star Darryon Williams. However, the program has made it clear that it wants to add further talent around the commitments who are already in the boat.

FSU has gained traction with multiple recruits as official visits kick off in Tallahassee this weekend.

READ MORE: Kickoff times set for four key 2025 Florida State football games

On Friday, four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida and Georgia.

Bennett has held an offer from the Seminoles for over two years. He was on campus in March to view a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff. Bennett will return to campus June 6-8 for his official visit.

The Florida native is beginning his round of official visits at Georgia. He'll check out Florida after his visit to FSU.

As a junior, Bennett caught 24 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns for American Heritage. He also returned a kickoff for a score. Bennett recorded a season-high five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 48-45 loss to Chaminade-Madonna on September 6.

American Heritage finished 12-2 and won a state championship. Bennett was a high school teammate of four-star defensive back and Florida State signee, Gregory Xavier Thomas.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 216 overall prospect, the No. 34 WR, and the No. 33 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

READ MORE: FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting