Four-star WR includes Florida State in final three alongside Florida and Georgia
Florida State is among the final three contenders for one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 class.
To this point of the recruiting cycle, the Seminoles have landed a pair of pass-catchers in four-star Efrem White and four-star Darryon Williams. However, the program has made it clear that it wants to add further talent around the commitments who are already in the boat.
FSU has gained traction with multiple recruits as official visits kick off in Tallahassee this weekend.
On Friday, four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett announced he was trimming his recruitment down to three. Florida State made the cut alongside Florida and Georgia.
Bennett has held an offer from the Seminoles for over two years. He was on campus in March to view a spring practice and meet with the coaching staff. Bennett will return to campus June 6-8 for his official visit.
The Florida native is beginning his round of official visits at Georgia. He'll check out Florida after his visit to FSU.
As a junior, Bennett caught 24 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns for American Heritage. He also returned a kickoff for a score. Bennett recorded a season-high five catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 48-45 loss to Chaminade-Madonna on September 6.
American Heritage finished 12-2 and won a state championship. Bennett was a high school teammate of four-star defensive back and Florida State signee, Gregory Xavier Thomas.
The 6-foot-0, 170-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 216 overall prospect, the No. 34 WR, and the No. 33 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 23 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
