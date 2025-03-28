Nole Gameday

Mike Norvell expects 'major strides' from sophomore who could play both ways for FSU

The Seminoles have a player on their roster with the potential to play on both sides of the ball in 2025.

Jackson Bakich

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media on Thursday following the team's fifth spring practice.

Norvell, entering his sixth year with the program, provided insight into sophomore tight end and defensive end Amaree Williams. The FSU staff has transitioned Williams into a two-way player this spring, as he was initially recruited to play the edge position coming out of high school as a four-star recruit.

"Amaree Williams had an interception today, a really athletic play from the defensive end position. That was exciting to see him just continue and take positive steps. And you're here five days in; I really think we're gonna get the chance to see some major strides here moving forward," Norvell said.

Furthermore, Norvell was asked whether the strength of the TE group made it easier for the coaching staff to make Amaree a two-way player. He answered that it was always in the cards,

"It was a preliminary thought regardless that we were going to start and give him a great foundation defensively here this spring. Last fall, he put himself in a position to have a chance to play as a freshman, and that was the quickest path to get him on the field," Norvell said.

He continued, sharing his optimism regarding Williams' work ethic, athleticism, and ability to play both ways despite being a younger player on the team.

"Even physically, coming in as an early enrollee, reclassified, should've been a high school senior. And for him to — I think it was fourth game, fifth game of the season, the Clemson game — anyway, he's out there playing. For what he was able to do, the work he put in, I didn't want to put him in a situation where he's trying to do it all and not be good at anything. So really had a great focus of that at tight end.

"And then I knew we recruited him to come play defensive end with an opportunity to make an impact on the offensive side. And so, I'm really excited about what I've seen, and he's got some natural athleticism. I mean, that's just hard to duplicate. And when you see that kind of player, I do think he can have the role in doing both. I'm excited about that, the room that we have and the versatility of guys just gives us a variety of different weapons," Norvell said.

Who Does Florida State Have At Tight End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Markeston Douglas

Redshirt Junior Greyson Labiad

Junior Randy Pittman

Sophomore Landen Thomas

Sophomore Amaree Williams

Redshirt Freshman Luke Douglas

True Freshman Chase Loftin

FSU football finishes up the spring season on April 19.

