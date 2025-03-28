Florida State Football to face three of the top quarterbacks in the country in 2025
The Florida State Seminoles have a lot to prove in 2025, and the hill to the top of college football supremacy could be steep. They are projected to have the No. 10 toughest schedule and start the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30.
To add on to their gauntlet of a year, they will have new offensive and defensive coordinators, three new position coaches, a new quarterback, and a slew of new faces on the roster lining up in garnet and gold.
ESPN recently released a list ranking the top 15 quarterbacks in college football, and, to no surprise, Florida State will be facing three of them.
READ MORE: FSU Football offers four-star defensive lineman from Peach State
Florida's DJ Lagway checks in at No. 10. Although the fire between the 'Noles and the Gators never smolders, Lagway has already started preseason chatter, which should make the matchup all the more interesting.
Lagway had 1,915 passing yards, 59.9% completions, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions his freshman season and should only improve in 2025.
"Lagway is more of a projection than a proven player, although he had some meaningful action late last season and provided glimpses of very interesting things. His big-play ability showed in wins against Kentucky, LSU and Ole Miss," Adam Rittenberg of ESPN wrote.
The second top signal-caller on the list is Miami's Carson Beck, who transferred from Georgia to the Hurricanes last season.
"I know he threw a ton of picks, I get it, but that's because of the confidence that he has to make some throws and throw into tight windows," ESPN reports an SEC coach said of Beck.
Although there will always be an asterisk on the last time the 'Noles went up against Beck in the 2023 Orange Bowl, his 3,485 passing yards, 28 TDs, and 12 INTs paired with a 64.7% completion ratio is nothing to shy from. Beck landed at No. 7 on the list. Florida State will face Beck and the Hurricanes at home on October 4.
The last one comes in at the No. 1 spot in senior Clemson quarterback Cade Clubnik. Clemson didn't necessarily dominate the 'Noles in the Tigers' 29-13 victory. He threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns, but ESPN seems to think he has the chops to make it happen.
"Klubnik recorded the second-highest passing touchdowns total in team history, and will be working with coordinator Garrett Riley for the third straight season."
Klubnik did lead the Tigers to an ACC Championship. He had 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 63.4% completion ratio. He also added 463 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
The 'Noles face the Tigers in the second half of the season on the road on November 8, and it will be up to head coach Mike Norvell and his new staff to knock off the reigning ACC Champs.
READ MORE: Former FSU defensive tackle projected to be drafted by the Houston Texans
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok