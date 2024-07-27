Duke HC Manny Diaz Praises Bobby Bowden, Relays How He Impacted His Coaching Career
Entering his first year as Duke football head coach, Manny Diaz gave kind words to the legendary late Bobby Bowden. An icon in the sport, Bowden served 34 years as the head coach of Florida State football, winning two national titles while inspiring thousands of young men along the way. One of those men was Diaz, who served as a GA in the FSU program under Bowden for three years.
At the ACC Media Days, Diaz who also served as a coach at Miami for six years (three of which he was head coach), seemed to appreciate his time with Bowden and the people he surrounded himself with in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: FSU Football's Mike Norvell Recaps Day One of Fall Camp, Gives Update on Robert Scott
“I think first you’re taught how you’re raised. My parents are … the first lesson you’re going to receive is from them,” Diaz said. “The first credit goes to them. In this profession in particular, I’m so fortunate to break in at Florida State in the late ’90s. To sit there when football staffs were so small back then, I was one of 15 in the staff room.”
He would go on to mention that Bowden’s coaching tree allowed him to flourish due to his foundation in the “Florida State way” of doing things.
“Bobby Bowden at the end of the table. You’ve got Mickey Andrews and Chuck Amato to your right. You have Mark Richt as the offensive coordinator to your left. Holy cow, what a room of people to learn from. To be with Coach Bowden for three years, to go with Coach Amato for six years. Really the first nine years of my career, I was raised in the Florida State way,” Diaz said.
Finally, the former Miami head coach appreciated his time with current Florida State assistant coach Rick Stockstill at Middle Tennessee.
“Then to go to Middle Tennessee with Rick Stockstill, who really, again, is a Coach Bowden disciple,” Diaz continued. “Over the first decade of my career, three jobs, really taught from the Bobby Bowden way. I think the guy won more games than anyone ever. It was like getting a Ph.D. in what it takes to be great at football.”
Duke and Diaz will look to upset the Seminoles when they travel to Durham on October 18.
READ MORE: FSU Football Head Coach Mike Norvell Addresses SEC Commissioners Playoff Snub Slight
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Offensive Lineman Maurice Smith Nominated For Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
• Houston Texans Sign Former FSU Football Star Running Back After Multiple Achilles Tears
• ESPN Identifies Sophomore Linebacker As FSU Football's 'Sleeper Pick' For 2024 Season
• Top Wide Receiver Target Commits To Florida Gators Over FSU Football