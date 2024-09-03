Nole Gameday

ESPN Analyst Calls for FSU Football to Make Quarterback Change

The Seminoles and DJ Uiagalelei have been struggling on offense on Monday night.

Robert Malcom

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) before the game agasint the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) before the game agasint the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports / Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have officially kicked off their home campaign in Tallahassee, and similarly to how things went in Ireland, things are very much less than ideal for the Seminoles.

With Boston College going into halftime with a 14-6 lead, it is clear that the Seminoles are in need of some major adjustments for the second half, and perhaps the most critical halftime adjustment could be personnel changes, most notably at the quarterback position.

In 27 passing attempts quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei has recorded just 11 completions (41%), including three consecutive missed shots to the endzone late in the second quarter in what could be a game-defining drive, as well as an interception early in the third quarter.

READ MORE: Starting Right Tackle Among Four Ruled OUT For FSU Football On Labor Day

While there are struggles throughout the team on both sides of the ball, Uiagalelei's inconsistency has raised many questions over the last two weeks, and regardless of his previous four years of valuable in-game experience, could it be time for redshirt freshman Brock Glenn to take over at quarterback?

ESPN Analyst and 12-year NFL Vet Dan Orlovsky thinks so. Just before halftime, Orlovsky posted on X, saying "FSU needs to make a QB change."

Although he lacks the same level of experience that Uiagalelei brings to the table, Glenn started two games for the Seminoles last season in the ACC Championship and the Orange Bowl. In his five appearances made in 2023, Glenn has completed 19 passes in 51 attempts for 229 yards and 2 interceptions. Additionally, Glenn has rushed 19 times for 22 yards and one touchdown.

READ MORE: FSU Football Releases Uniform Combination For Home Opener Against Boston College

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

 FSU Football Drops In ESPN's FPI Rankings Following Upset Loss

• ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Florida State's Upset Loss

• 14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Defeat To Georgia Tech

• Mike Norvell Reviews DJ Uiagalelei's First Career Start At Florida State

Published
Robert Malcom

ROBERT MALCOM

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football