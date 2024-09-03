ESPN Analyst Calls for FSU Football to Make Quarterback Change
The Florida State Seminoles have officially kicked off their home campaign in Tallahassee, and similarly to how things went in Ireland, things are very much less than ideal for the Seminoles.
With Boston College going into halftime with a 14-6 lead, it is clear that the Seminoles are in need of some major adjustments for the second half, and perhaps the most critical halftime adjustment could be personnel changes, most notably at the quarterback position.
In 27 passing attempts quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei has recorded just 11 completions (41%), including three consecutive missed shots to the endzone late in the second quarter in what could be a game-defining drive, as well as an interception early in the third quarter.
While there are struggles throughout the team on both sides of the ball, Uiagalelei's inconsistency has raised many questions over the last two weeks, and regardless of his previous four years of valuable in-game experience, could it be time for redshirt freshman Brock Glenn to take over at quarterback?
ESPN Analyst and 12-year NFL Vet Dan Orlovsky thinks so. Just before halftime, Orlovsky posted on X, saying "FSU needs to make a QB change."
Although he lacks the same level of experience that Uiagalelei brings to the table, Glenn started two games for the Seminoles last season in the ACC Championship and the Orange Bowl. In his five appearances made in 2023, Glenn has completed 19 passes in 51 attempts for 229 yards and 2 interceptions. Additionally, Glenn has rushed 19 times for 22 yards and one touchdown.
