Nole Gameday

ESPN analyst’s meltdown goes viral after Florida State-Alabama clash

Stephen A. Smith could hardly contain himself while discussing the Seminoles and Crimson Tide.

Tommy Mire

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live taping of ESPN's \"First Take\" at Florida A&M University's new Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater as part of the school's homecoming festivities Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Famu Homecoming 102921 Ts 438
Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith speaks during a live taping of ESPN's \"First Take\" at Florida A&M University's new Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater as part of the school's homecoming festivities Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Famu Homecoming 102921 Ts 438 / Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a tone-setting victory over Alabama, in a matchup that hardly anyone saw coming. The Seminoles were 14.5-point underdogs at home for their Week 1 matchup, and it didn't quite end well for the Crimson Tide.

Florida State took the lead early on and never looked back, defeating Alabama 31-17, and it has some news pundits enraged at Alabama's performance and some eating their words after driving the 'Bama bandwagon for so long.

Florida State Backed Castellanos' Statement With Action

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Before the matchup, FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos made comments about Alabama, which drew outrage over his confidence heading into the game. That confidence seemingly trickled throughout the team, as evidenced by the overall dominance over the Tide Rollers.

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN's First Take to talk about the upset (to Paul Finebaum's bitter bemusement), saying that what Alabama showcased on Saturday was something out of the ordinary.

"You don't see somebody like Sawchuk bulldozing into the end zone running through Alabama's defensive line," Smith roared before almost leaping out of his chair. "You don't see a guy like Castellanos call out Alabama, 'they can't stop me, Nick Saban can't save them' before the game, and Florida State says, 'yo, we got you. We ain't worried, we got your back, and then go and dominate them on the defensive line of scrimmage, on the offensive line of scrimmage."

READ MORE: Florida State’s upset of Alabama football has ESPN analyst forecasting success

Stephen A. Smith Blows A Gasket

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What started as a calm recap quickly spiraled into a full-blown meltdown, with Smith unloading on Alabama’s collapse and praising Florida State’s dominance.

"We don't see this at Alabama! Usually it takes a Cam Newton to get on the field and say, 'yo, we're gonna engage in heroics here! We're gonna sit here and defy the odds because that's what it takes!'"

"That didn't happen! Castellanos warmed up on the field and said, 'Who? Who's the opposition? That defense? Who's the opposing quarterback? Some dude named Ty Simpson? That's who you got? Your leading rusher had 31 yards? That's who we're talking about here? I got Jaylin Lucas, I got Sawchuk, I got Danzy. I got me!' That's what he did before the game."

With one upset already in the books, the Seminoles have the college football world’s attention, and they don’t seem interested in giving it back anytime soon.

READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football