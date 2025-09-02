ESPN analyst’s meltdown goes viral after Florida State-Alabama clash
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a tone-setting victory over Alabama, in a matchup that hardly anyone saw coming. The Seminoles were 14.5-point underdogs at home for their Week 1 matchup, and it didn't quite end well for the Crimson Tide.
Florida State took the lead early on and never looked back, defeating Alabama 31-17, and it has some news pundits enraged at Alabama's performance and some eating their words after driving the 'Bama bandwagon for so long.
Florida State Backed Castellanos' Statement With Action
Before the matchup, FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos made comments about Alabama, which drew outrage over his confidence heading into the game. That confidence seemingly trickled throughout the team, as evidenced by the overall dominance over the Tide Rollers.
Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith went on ESPN's First Take to talk about the upset (to Paul Finebaum's bitter bemusement), saying that what Alabama showcased on Saturday was something out of the ordinary.
"You don't see somebody like Sawchuk bulldozing into the end zone running through Alabama's defensive line," Smith roared before almost leaping out of his chair. "You don't see a guy like Castellanos call out Alabama, 'they can't stop me, Nick Saban can't save them' before the game, and Florida State says, 'yo, we got you. We ain't worried, we got your back, and then go and dominate them on the defensive line of scrimmage, on the offensive line of scrimmage."
Stephen A. Smith Blows A Gasket
What started as a calm recap quickly spiraled into a full-blown meltdown, with Smith unloading on Alabama’s collapse and praising Florida State’s dominance.
"We don't see this at Alabama! Usually it takes a Cam Newton to get on the field and say, 'yo, we're gonna engage in heroics here! We're gonna sit here and defy the odds because that's what it takes!'"
"That didn't happen! Castellanos warmed up on the field and said, 'Who? Who's the opposition? That defense? Who's the opposing quarterback? Some dude named Ty Simpson? That's who you got? Your leading rusher had 31 yards? That's who we're talking about here? I got Jaylin Lucas, I got Sawchuk, I got Danzy. I got me!' That's what he did before the game."
With one upset already in the books, the Seminoles have the college football world’s attention, and they don’t seem interested in giving it back anytime soon.
