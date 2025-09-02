Florida State’s upset of Alabama football has ESPN analyst forecasting success
Florida State shocked the college football world last Saturday after upsetting a high preseason favorite for the College Football Playoffs in No. 8 Alabama 31-17.
After last year's abysmal season, the Seminoles were looking to make a statement as the whole world watched two blue bloods face off.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter High on Florida State After Opening Win
Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show as the crew was discussing opening weekend, which featured ups and downs, upsets against some of the top-10 teams, and Florida State came into the conversation.
While it was only one game, McAfee was hesitant at first to see if Florida State "was real."
"By the way, I heard you say 'we'll see if Florida State is for real," Schefter said. "I watched them on Saturday, they're gonna be for real: Florida State. I'm just telling you right now, they're going to be good."
Both Analysts Agree
McAfee jumped in right after Schefter’s take, backing him up and doubling down on the buzz around Florida State. He said what stood out most about the Seminoles was how physically imposing they looked compared to Alabama, and how that combination of size, speed, and early success is usually a recipe for something special.
"Yeah, they're big. They look big. I think that was my biggest takeaway is if you see a team that is big and very athletic and they're winning. Like Miami, they're big, very athletic, and winning, it's like, 'whoa, that team can go.' Florida State is big, athletic, and winning. Whoa, that team can maybe go."
The win didn’t just put Florida State back in the national spotlight. After a season where expectations fell flat, the Seminoles showed they can hang with the sport’s elite.
There Is Still a Tough Road Ahead
The Seminoles still have true tests on the schedule ahead. No. 10 Miami won its matchup against No. 6 Notre Dame, and FSU will face them at home on October 4. They still have to travel to Death Valley to face off against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers, and then they've got road games against NC State and No. 15 Florida.
There is a long road ahead for the Florida State Seminoles and the remainder of their schedule starts in Tallahassee this weekend against East Texas A&M.
