Ex-FSU football defensive lineman seeking seventh year of college football

The Florida State Seminoles have already seen 14 members of the program depart for the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A ton of movement is expected across the country over the next few weeks considering there will only be a single portal window this offseason.

From current members of the team to former players who once played for the Seminoles, the transfer cycle will feature some familiar faces.

Former Florida State Defensive End Looking To Play Seventh Season, Entering Portal

Josh Griffis/Twitter

On Tuesday, former Florida State defensive end announced he was entering the portal yet again. Griffis will be searching for his sixth college program ahead of his seventh season of eligibility, which he expects to get a medical redshirt to qualify for.

Griffis spent the 2025 season at Tarleton State, totaling 30 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection in 14 games.

The Florida native has had a well-traveled college career since signing with Florida State in 2020. Griffis appeared in seven games as a true freshman, recording four tackles and one tackle for loss.

Griffis was dismissed from FSU ahead of the 2021 season.

Tarleton State d-lineman Josh Griffis is entering the portal, his rep @jackson_zager tells @247Sports.



The 6-foot-4, 282-pounder began his career at Florida State. He posted 30 tackles, 9 TFLs and 3.5 sacks this year. Expected to get a medical and play a 7th season of CFB. pic.twitter.com/S4ZjPV0Crk — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 16, 2025

Following a stint at Garden City Community College, Griffis landed with Deion Sanders at Jackson State. The Tigers won the SWAC Championship in 2022 with Griffis contributing five tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Sanders departed following the season, leading Griffis to transfer once again. He stuck around in the FCS, joining Tarleton State for his first stint with the program. In 2023, Griffis totaled 12 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass deflection while earning second-team all-conference honors.

Griffis tried to return to the FBS in 2024, transferring to Oregon State. However, he was suspended and removed from the roster before the season. Griffis didn't play a game for the Beavers.

The 6-foot-4, 282-pound defensive lineman made his way back to Tarleton State earlier this year.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

