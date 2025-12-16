FSU football expected to take major hit in transfer portal

Going into the offseason, Florida State was focused on revamping its roster to get the program back on track in 2026. The Seminoles need a decent number of players to move on to create enough spots for their incoming prep class and prospective transfers.

With that being said, there are certainly some names FSU would like to retain. Two at the top of the list are junior wide receiver Duce Robinson and redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls. Robinson and Rawls were arguably the top performers on their respective sides of the ball this fall.

READ MORE: FSU football could land quarterback transfer from rival

A home-grown talent coming off a career-year, Rawls plans to test his value on the open market.

FSU CB Ja'Bril Rawls Entering Transfer Portal

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Rawls announced his plans to enter the portal following three seasons at Florida State.

It's hard to understate how big a loss this is for the Seminoles. FSU identified Rawls a few years ago, extending him an offer and accepting his commitment when he was a three-star recruit. Rawls was regarded as the No. 69 CB and the No. 110 prospect in Florida in the 2023 class.

BREAKING: Florida State DB Ja’Bril Rawls plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports⁰⁰The 6’1 185 DB totaled 58 tackles, 3 PD, & 1 INT in his time with the Seminoles



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility left⁰⁰https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/yBxDYMsABE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 16, 2025

After contributing sparingly in his first two seasons in Tallahassee, Rawls impressed the coaching staff and won a starting job this offseason. His level of physicality despite his slim frame was notable, and he went on to have a breakout year.

In seven appearances, Rawls totaled 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception, and two pass deflections. He missed the final three games of the season with an injury and also couldn't suit up against East Texas A&M and Stanford.

Rawls recently signed with Athletes First, an agency representing some of the top players in the NFL such as Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Micah Parsons, and Brian Burns.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back will be an extremely coveted option on the market. Rawls will likely command a sizable financial commitment at his next stop, a number that might've been out of Florida State's price range.

Rawls will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He's the 13th player to move on from the Seminoles.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News