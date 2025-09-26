ESPN analyst predicts FSU football vs Virginia winner
The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles are hitting the road this weekend as they open up conference play against Virginia. Both teams are off to a hot start, with the 'Noles sitting at 3-0 and the Cavaliers coming off their first ACC win against Stanford.
It is safe to say this matchup will have a lot of eyes watching as the ACC takes shape. With the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes seemingly holding the keys to their own destiny this season, a win this weekend for the Seminoles would only further the hype in Tallahassee, Florida, but their first true road test comes on Friday.
The Battle For the ACC Begins in Charlottesville, VA.
ESPN's Greg McElroy has the Seminoles in his win column this weekend, but doesn't seem to feel like it will be a walk in the park for either side.
While Florida State is a touchdown favorite, both teams bring a high-powered offense to the table. With Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos leading the No. 1 offense in the country for the 'Noles, and North Texas transfer Chandler Morris following in his heels with their own offensive attack.
“An undefeated, Top 10 Florida State team, first true road test of the season, opportunity to kind of validate what was a dominant non-conference run,” McElroy said. “And, for Virginia, it’s a chance to legitimize this high-powered offensive attack against a legit, top-ten team with national championship implications.”
McElroy Picks Florida State
“I’m taking Florida State, but don’t be surprised if this is a shootout,” McElroy continued. “I think Virginia can score. I just don’t think they’ll be able to score enough against a Florida State team that feels like they’re on a mission.”
Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has set the 'Noles on a path to success. With quarterback Tommy Castellanos, Florida State has broken multiple school records, including most rushing yards in a game, tied for most rushing touchdowns in a game, and has produced back-to-back 700+ yard performances.
“Thomas Castellanos? Super dynamic after transferring down from. He has been everything that Florida State could have wanted him to be. He’s a perfect fit for what Gus Malzahn wants to be," McElroy said. "You know he’s a super effective runner. He has also been really good on the downfield throws. That’s been really, really big."
"Chandler Morris on the other side…So, he comes in and has a pretty deep, talented receiver corps. He’s been pretty electric," McElroy added. "He’s already thrown for over 1,000 yards. Only one interception this year, too.”
The Cavaliers have only allowed one sack this season so it will give the country a chance to watch defensive coordinator Tony White's defense in action again this year. While they're averaging around 170 overall yards allowed per game, this is another test for the Seminole defense to prove its prowess on a national stage.
With college football just getting off its kickstand and Tennessee fans bailing on the back bicycle pegs, the UVA-FSU matchup should shape up to be one of the more dynamic showdowns this season.
