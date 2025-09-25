Three players who could define FSU football's first road game against Virginia
Following an emphatic victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide and a couple of tune-up opportunities in the weeks that followed, the Florida State Seminoles are on the precipice of embarking on the grind of ACC play. Entering the season, the ‘Noles were projected to be a middle-of-the-road team in conference play this season.
However, the state of the ACC has transformed drastically in recent weeks, opening the door for a potential return to the top for Mike Norvell and his Seminoles. Of course, all eyes have already turned to the matchup a week from now against conference foe and familiar rival, the Miami Hurricanes.
The outcome of that contest could have widespread ramifications for both the conference championship and the College Football Playoff. But, that matchup is still a ways off, and the ‘Noles must remain focused on the task at hand. Standing in their way is a Virginia team that has already made noise in the early goings of the 2025 season.
Friday night’s matchup in Charlottesville marks FSU’s first conference clash of the 2025 season, and the stakes are clear: protect momentum, avoid the trap, and take care of business. Despite a close loss to NC State in Week 2, the Cavaliers have shown flashes of being one of the ACC’s most dangerous squads.
READ MORE: First ACC availability report released ahead of FSU football's road game at Virginia
Behind QB Chandler Morris, who has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard passing mark in just four games, UVA has surged into the national top 20 in passing yards, rushing yards, and scoring. For a program looking to prove it belongs in the upper tier of the league, this is certainly its moment.
Florida State, however, has proven every bit as explosive if not more so. QB Tommy Castellanos has been nothing short of electric, building on his heroic showing against Alabama with nearly flawless performances in back-to-back routs of East Texas A&M and Kent State, both of which saw him exit early. It’s not just the quarterback play that has carried the ‘Noles, either.
FSU’s multi-headed rushing attack currently ranks second nationally in yards per game, imposing its will upon defenses with relentless pace and a flurry of depth. DC Tony White, meanwhile, has seemingly unlocked the full capabilities of his defenders, bombarding opposing offenses with lockdown playmakers across all levels.
Entering Friday night, momentum is on FSU’s side, but history offers a word of caution. Virginia has spoiled Seminole seasons before. With a charged-up Scott Stadium crowd behind them, the Cavaliers, who will be dressed for the part, will empty the playbook in pursuit of an upset bid for the ages. For Florida State, avoiding complacency will be its biggest key.
With that in mind, here are three Seminoles who could prove instrumental in keeping the ‘Noles focused, locked in, and on track as they begin their journey through ACC play.
1. Justin Cryer, Linebacker
“What happened out there today did not surprise anyone in that locker room. Maybe y’all, but not us.” Those were the words of linebacker Justin Cryer after Florida State’s emotional victory over Alabama earlier this season, a statement that perfectly captures the confidence and leadership he has grown into during his time in Tallahassee.
LB Justin Cryer first joined the ranks at FSU during the 2023 season, racking up 13 appearances and 12 tackles as a true freshman. Despite the limited opportunities, Cryer showed early signs of promise, especially during FSU’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs wherein he recorded a career-high 6 tackles.
When the 2024 season rolled around, Cryer began to take on a bigger role. He appeared in the Seminoles’ first nine games, earning his first career starts against Duke and Miami and finishing the year with 32 tackles, 1 interception, and a fumble recovery.
Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury against UNC that kept him sidelined for the latter part of the 2024 campaign, but the elevation in his play had not gone unnoticed.
Determined to come back stronger, Cryer spent the offseason working closely with new defensive coordinator Tony White to learn the intricacies of a drastically different system.
“It’s definitely a new experience going from one system to another and the drastic change is kind of something I’ve never had to do before,” Cryer explained. “But I believe in Coach White, I believe in the system.”
Now in his third year under Mike Norvell, Cryer has become a definitive leader on this defense.
Nicknamed “Juice,” he has brought the energy and production at the start of the 2025 season to back the name up. Through three games, he sits second on the team with 12 total tackles (5 solo) after covering sideline to sideline, plugging run lanes, and pressuring the quarterback with consistency.
Cryer’s evolution from role player to centerpiece has been one of the defining stories of FSU’s defensive transformation this fall. Against a Virginia team boasting one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, his presence at the second level will be crucial in keeping the QB Chandler Morris and the Cavaliers in check.
2. Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back
Florida State’s rushing attack has quickly become one of the most feared in the country, especially after last week’s school record 498 rushing yards against Kent State. FSU’s running back room is absolutely loaded, and transfer running back Gavin Sawchuk has wasted no time proving he belongs at the heart of it.
For those unfamiliar with the constant churn of the transfer portal, Sawchuk’s arrival from Oklahoma may have flown under the radar. Three weeks into the 2025 season, however, his name has become all but a household one among Florida State fans.
Prior to his tenure in Tallahassee, Gavin Sawchuk spent three seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners, during which he notched 23 career appearances, 11 starts, nearly 1,000 rushing yards, and 11 touchdowns. His 2023 campaign was a breakout one wherein he led the Sooners in rushing yards, but an injury kept him from reaching such heights in 2024.
The Sooners were quick to add a pair of transfer portal running backs at the end of the 2024 season. Shortly thereafter, Sawchuk entered the portal himself, and his time in Norman came to an unceremonious end.
Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn were quick to contact the veteran running back. Standing at 5’11, 209 pounds, Sawchuk would have provided the Seminole backfield with a skillset that is strikingly different from the likes of RB Jaylin Lucas or RB Ousmane Kromah.
The decision seemed to be a no-brainer on both sides because the former Sooner announced his commitment to join FSU in early May of 2025.
Despite the crowded running back room, Sawchuk has successfully set himself apart and forged a role for himself. Through three contests, the redshirt junior back has totaled 25 carries for 160 yards (which ranks 3rd on the team) and leads the Seminoles with 5 rushing touchdowns. He’s also flashed versatility as a receiver, hauling in two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
While the Seminoles’ multi-headed rushing unit can hurt defenses in different ways, Sawchuk has specialized in lowering his shoulder and bulldozing defenders, bringing a bruising edge to the ground game. His ability to grind out tough yards and finish drives in the red zone has already made him an invaluable asset.
Against a Virginia defense that has shown potential vulnerabilities against the run, Sawchuk’s presence will be pivotal. If Gus Malzahn and the Seminole offense can get him rolling early, it could open the door for FSU to control the tempo and wear down the Cavaliers over the course of four quarters.
3. Ja’Bril Rawls, Cornerback
Since his arrival in Tallahassee, Rawls has flashed firecracker energy at the defensive back position, and his development at cornerback has been particularly noteworthy. Excitement for Rawls’ 2025 campaign ramped up after the cornerback went viral over the summer for his jaw-dropping, acrobatic one-handed, backhanded interception.
With Earl Little Jr. and Ashlynd Barker drawing most of the headlines in Florida State’s secondary, Ja’Bril Rawls has quietly emerged as a steady, playmaking presence of his own.
After being sidelined with injury early in the year, the 6’1”, 185-pound redshirt sophomore has wasted no time making an impact since returning. In just two appearances, Rawls has logged 8 total tackles (5 solo), which ranks third on the team, and one pass breakup, signaling his rising importance in the rotation.
Heading into the contest against Virginia, Rawls himself emphasized the need to remain technically sound against a Cavaliers offense that thrives on explosive plays. He’ll play a pivotal role in limiting a UVA offensive attack that sits among the nation’s top 20 in yardage and scoring.
With his combination of length, athleticism, and discipline, Rawls could prove to be a difference-maker on Friday night.
Plus, if you believe the whispers on Twitter, a Rawls pick-six might just be in the cards under the lights in Charlottesville.
As Florida State begins its ACC schedule, the margin for error shrinks with every matchup and the importance of playmakers the likes of Cryer, Sawchuk, and Rawls only grows. If these three rise to the occasion Friday night, FSU’s path forward remains firmly on track for the time being.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok