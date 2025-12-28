FSU football snags key front office piece from in-state rival

Florida State football has made a move in its front office, but the replacement for Darrick Yray has come from an unlikely location.

With FSU's now-former general manager headed for UCLA, Florida State needed to make a move before the offseason began to pass by.

And over the weekend, after finding a replacement GM in John Garrett from Duke, another addition was made in Tallahassee.

FSU Hires Miami's Taylor Edwards In Lead Front Office Role

Per Matt Zenitz, John Talty, and Zach Blostein of CBS Sports and 247Sports, respectively, FSU is expected to hire former Miami personnel director Taylor Edwards in a lead front office role.

Florida State is expected to hire Miami executive director of football management and personnel Taylor Edwards in a lead front office role, sources tell me, @ZBlostein247 and @JTalty.



Edwards spent two seasons at South Carolina prior to taking the Miami role for a year.

The Seminoles haven't had the greatest of luck as it pertains to player evaluation following the 2023 football campaign.

Florida State missed on a multitude of players out of the transfer portal the last two seasons and failed to develop key high school talent.

At the same time, Miami football trended upward, building two impressive fronts in the trenches, and signing two quarterbacks out of the portal that led the Hurricanes to back-to-back 10-win seasons.

While Florida State also improved in 2025 compared to its abysmal 2024 season, it has lost a fair amount of highly touted players to the Transfer Portal.

As of now, this is who Taylor Edwards and GM John Garrett will have to replace during the offseason:

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

