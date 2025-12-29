Former FSU football quarterback transferring again

Florida State is nearing 30 expected departures in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Attrition has picked up quickly in Tallahassee as head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles look to put the last two seasons behind them.

The quarterback room has seen rapid shifts in recent years. Entering the offseason, FSU only has one scholarship signal-caller who has been on the roster for at least one season.

That's the nature of the beast in the transfer portal era.

Former FSU QB Transferring Again

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Trever Jackson (5) warms up before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Monday, redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson announced his plans to re-enter the portal following one season at Arkansas.

Jackson appeared in one game in 2025, seeing action in the Razorbacks' 52-7 victory against Alabama A&M. He failed to connect on his lone pass attempt.

NEW: Arkansas QB Trever Jackson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his rep @AiC_Athletes tells @Hayesfawcett3



Former Florida State transfer. https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/1IGp7Xsv71 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 29, 2025

Arkansas fired head coach Sam Pittman during the middle of the season, bringing in Ryan Silverfield from Memphis to lead the program.

Jackson signed with Florida State as a four-star quarterback in the 2024 class. He competed in the Elite 11 leading up to his senior season and was previously committed to Ole Miss. Jackson joined the Seminoles alongside top-100 prospect Luke Kromenhoek. Both players departed the program after one season.

The Florida native made his college debut against Charleston Southern, rushing one time for two yards.

Jackson is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida State is searching for a proven quarterback transfer. The position group currently includes redshirt junior Michael Grant, redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry, and true freshman Jaden O'Neal.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

