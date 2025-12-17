ESPN includes Florida State in list of best CFP-era teams

Every year, the College Football Playoff has stirred controversy since it started in 2014, when the NCAA switched from the BCS ranking system to a committee that decided a four-team tournament. They switched to a 12-team playoff to restore parity; however, it left many teams on the short end of the stick, and many believe they should be included.

This year, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the team that made the biggest noise about being left out. FSU fans felt the committee's wrath in 2023 when an undefeated Florida State team was snubbed.

READ MORE: FSU football expected to take major hit in transfer portal

So far, 64 teams have been selected to compete for a National Title, and ahead of this season's playoff, ESPN's Bill Connelly has released a list ranking the teams over the years.

2014 Florida State Lands at No. 49

January 1, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jameis Winston (5) runs against the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 Rose Bowl college football game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 2014 Florida State Seminoles were polarizing in many ways, yet arguably one of the more entertaining teams to watch that year. Led by returning Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, they were on a 29-game winning streak and coming off a BCS National Title the year before.

"The Seminoles returned lots of key figures from their 2013 national title romp, but they had to eke out tight win after tight win -- seven one-score games in all. While the BCS would have given us a Bama-FSU title game that year, the CFP gave the Noles the No. 3 seed and sent them to the Rose Bowl, where a 34-0 Ducks run ended Florida State's 29-game winning streak in stark fashion."

Even then, the CFP committee argued against letting the Seminoles in, but ultimately decided to pit them against the Oregon Ducks, who went on to play for the National Title that year.

A Season Defined by Comebacks

Oct 30, 2014; Louisville, KY, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals safety Jermaine Reve (27) during the second half at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Florida State defeated Louisville 42-31. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

In 2014, FSU fans had a bucket of popcorn on one side of them and quite possibly a medical professional on the other due to the legendary comebacks the team produced. A game that stands out was against Louisville, where they overcame a 21-0 deficit to win 42-31.

They also had second-half rallies against Miami after being down 23-10 to come back and win 30-26, and a season finale 24-19 comeback against Florida, ending the season with a perfect record.

Those weekly escapes became Florida State's identity and ultimately its biggest critique. The lack of starting strong and Winston's untimely interceptions (he had 18 that year) shaped the team's ranking. However, it does little to change an unbeaten regular season filled with memorable moments.

READ MORE: Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News